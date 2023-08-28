HAVERHILL — To close out Restaurant Week, which was held Aug. 18-25, Destination Downtown Haverhill will present the third annual Tasty Awards on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Barrio, located in the plaza at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St. Awards in various categories will be presented at 6 p.m.
To reserve your spot, please register online at tinyurl.com/ynx2n3e2. Tickets are free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Lunch talk on ‘Rise of Socialism’
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street will host its final August “Bring Your Own Lunch” presentation on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Local historian Tom Spitalere will discuss “The Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley” from noon to about 1 p.m. This talk is free and open to the public.
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.
For more information contact Rich Padova at 978-794-1655.
Class of ‘66 plans birthday party
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School Class of 1966 reunion committee invites classmates to a complimentary informal birthday party at Haverhill Country Club on Sept. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will include a cookout with hamburgers, hot dogs and salads, as well as a cake.
Entertainment is by musician Eric McFadden. This is a free event, however, donations will be accepted to keep these events and reunions going.
Make checks payable to Haverhill High Class of 1966 and mail to Kathy Bresnahan, 30 Woodland Way, Haverhill, MA 01830.
Please RSVP by Sept. 4 to Vinny Ferrante at vinfer@comcast.net.
YWCA’s ‘Fall Fest With a Twist’
METHUEN — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its sixth annual “Fall Fest with a Twist” event on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St.
The YWCA is seeking sponsors, who will receive tickets to the event. Depending on the level of support, there is an array of promotional opportunities through the YWCA’s social media package and sponsor presence up until the evening of the event and recognition during the event.
Tickets are $100 per person and include wine tasting, appetizers, music and raffles.
All money raised will help support the YWCA’s important mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
For tickets, more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Staples at sstaples@ywcanema.org, 978-687-0331, ext. 1023 or visit online at ywcanema.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.