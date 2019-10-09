BRENTWOOD, N.H. -- A bartender testified Wednesday that she made Dawn Marie Barcellona three White Russians, a two-liquor drink with milk, in the hours before the Salisbury woman struck a man with her Jeep on Ocean Boulevard in Seabrook, N.H.
Rachael DiGenova, a bartender from Capri restaurant at Salisbury Beach center, also said she gave Barcellona water and refilled that water glass before the 58-year-old woman left around 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.
Andrew "Dibba" Dobson, 51, died after being struck by Barcellona's Jeep on Ocean Boulevard at 8:03 p.m., according to a Seabrook Police Department report.
Dobson lived nearby on Commonwealth Avenue in Salisbury at this parents' home. He left the house on foot that night to grab a pack of cigarettes at a nearby convenience store. The father of a 12-year-old son was hit by the Jeep on his way home.
Last week, Barcellona rejected a plea deal that would allow her to avoid jail and instead pay a $500 fine and surrender her license for nine months. She opted to take the case to a trial, which opened Wednesday morning in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood.
She is on trial for just a single misdemeanor count of DUI after previous indictments for two counts of negligent homicide and driving under the influence were dropped.
The indictment indicates Barcellona was using her phone while behind the wheel that night.
Late Wednesday morning, after prosecutor Jennifer Haggar called DiGenova to the stand, she played surveillance video from the Capri bar that night.
DiGenova is shown hugging Barcellona, who worked as a server at Seaglass, another restaurant in their company, when she arrived at the bar at 4:30 p.m.
The video captures DiGenova making Barcellona white Russians, which are milk combined with vodka and Kahlua liquors. At times, the bartender pours the double liquors into the glass with ice for approximately 6 seconds. She also testified she added additional Kahlua to the drinks to make them sweeter.
"She liked them sweet, like the girls do," DiGenova said.
DiGenova testified Barcellona did not finish her third drink, leaving about half of it in the glass on the bar, and had been drinking water. She also ordered food with co-workers, she testified.
Barcelona can be seen on the video hugging, talking and toasting drinks with others bar patrons, including her co-workers and a couple who regularly go to Capri, according to testimony.
Under cross examination by Stephen Jeffco, DiGenova testified that Barcellona did not appear impaired or intoxicated when she left Capri that night.
DiGenova also testified she lost her job at Capri three weeks after the Dobson was killed and Barcellona was arrested.
Several of Dobson's family members are present for the trial.
In a recent Eagle-Tribune interview, Dobson's loved ones said they are horrified by how the case has been handled and the loss they are left with.
"The whole family is absolutely disgusted. From the start until now, the whole case has been disturbing. ... They are totally just disregarding my brother's life like he never existed," said Sean Dobson, one of Andrew's two brothers.
