METHUEN — A two-alarm fire broke out at 26 Smith Ave. in the early morning hours of July 13.
Deputy Fire Chief Richard Aziz said firefighters responded to the blaze at approximately 1:30 a.m. and remained on the scene for more than two hours.
Aziz said the fire appears to have started in the basement of the two-and-a-half story wood frame residence. Although some flames did reach the kitchen on the first floor, he said firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to the rest of the home.
However, Aziz said the residence sustained “considerable damage,” largely caused by smoke, totaling approximately $200,000.
No injuries were reported. Crews from Haverhill and Lawrence were called in to provide mutual aid.
Additional information was not available as the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.