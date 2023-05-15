BOSTON — Massachusetts leaders are bracing for a possible influx of asylum seekers with the end of COVID-related restrictions along the U.S.-Mexico border prompting concerns about a surge of migrants entering the country.
The policy, known as Title 42, has for three years allowed federal immigration officials to quickly return asylum seekers back over the border on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. But the restrictions lapsed early Friday as tens of thousands of asylum seekers converged on the southern border.
President Joe Biden has deployed additional troops to the area and imposed new curbs in response.
But states like New York and Massachusetts that have already seen an influx of asylum seekers in the past year are bracing for more migrants, adding to the financial stress on overburdened emergency food and shelter programs.
Gov. Maura Healey’s administration has diverted more money to the state’s emergency shelter system and called for additional funding to provide basic services, but argues that the state will need federal help dealing with the surge.
Healey spokeswoman Karissa Hand said the state is “committed to supporting families that arrive in Massachusetts and ensuring they have access to shelter, in accordance with state law, as well as food assistance, medical care, education and other essential services.”
“We have been in close contact with our local and federal partners to prepare for the end of Title 42, and we will need their help to ensure we can meet the already rising need in Massachusetts, as our Emergency Assistance shelter system is currently operating at capacity,” she said in a statement.
Under Massachusetts’ right to shelter law, the state is required to provide emergency housing to individuals regardless of their immigration status.
Healey’s fiscal year 2024 budget, which is still being considered by the state Legislature, called for more than $2 million in funding for the Office of Refugees and Immigrants, a $280,000 or 16 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.
The Healey administration has also devoted $1.75 million to create the Immigrant Assistance Services, a new state-funded case management program designed to help newly arrived immigrants find shelter, food and other necessities.
The program will be overseen by the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy coalition, which has been working with the Healey administration to provide information and assistance to newly arriving migrants.
Sarang Sekhavat, MIRA’s political director, said a major barrier for asylum-seekers is the lengthy process for getting work authorization from the federal government, which is also increasing the financial pressure on the state.
“They want to be able to support themselves and feed their families, but it’s taking a long time for some folks to get approval to work,” he said. “If they can’t support themselves, then the state has to do it.”
Many of those arriving are being housed in hotels and motels around the state, including one in Methuen, which advocates say is only a temporary solution.
“It’s not an ideal situation,” Sarang said. “To be in a place where you can’t cook is difficult, especially when you’re not allowed to make any money to buy food.”
Earlier this week, U.S. Border Patrol reported a one-day record number of apprehensions with about 10,000 migrants entering the country.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has announced new restrictions that disqualify migrants from receiving U.S. protection if they don’t seek refugee status in another country, like Mexico, along their journey to the border.
Mayorkas issued a statement early Friday as Title 42 lapsed, warning that migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally would face “tougher consequences” as the Biden administration looks to prevent a surge along the southern border.
“The border is not open,” Mayorkas said. “Starting tonight, people who arrive at the border without using a lawful pathway will be presumed ineligible for asylum.”
On Thursday, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from implementing a policy that would have allowed officials to release migrants currently in custody before they are assigned court dates.
Mayors of some U.S. cities along the border have declared a state of emergency. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued an emergency order aimed at helping New York City and the state deal the expected influx of asylum-seekers.
More than 50,000 migrants have traveled or been transported by other states to the Big Apple in the past year, which Mayor Eric Adams says impacts the city’s ability to provide essential services. The city has set up temporary “humanitarian” relief centers and created a new municipal agency specifically to deal with asylum-seekers.
There’s also heightened concerns that Republican governors will resume transporting thousands of migrants to Democratic-led strongholds like Massachusetts and New York by bus or plane, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did earlier this year.
In September, a group of 50 Venezuelan migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas by DeSantis, who claimed the move was in response to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
