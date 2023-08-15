METHUEN — While immigrants housed at Days Inn has been a hot-button topic, Superintendent Brandi Kwong revealed at Monday night’s school committee meeting that Methuen School District does not have a true sense of how many students from the immigrant families living there will be attending classes this in fall.
“We’re not making a lot of headway with them right now,” Kwong said. “I’ll be very honest. This is a task that our new family resource coordinator, Perla Ramirez, has been making contact, emailing, calling.”
Community Teamwork, based in Lowell, was assigned since in October to support the families at the Days Inn shelter. The organization is responsible for assisting the families there with all aspects of living and emergency in homeless shelter.
Kwong said she believes 111 families are living at the Days Inn.
Community Teamwork has been the Methuen School District’s contact for family communication, enrollment and support, but Kwong said organization has not been responsive or proactive.
“I don’t think this will be too much of a surprise,” Kwong said. “It is without a doubt an enormous struggle to get the appropriate communication and facts from the Days Inn, and not necessarily the staff at the Days Inn – they are not the ones supporting the families and working through agencies with the schools to get kids enrolled.”
Ramirez, the family resource coordinator, contacted Community Teamwork originally on July 31. She followed up with emails and phone calls.
Mayor Neil Perry said the city was invited to meet with Sean Wilson, who is the deputy division director of residential programs in Community Teamwork's housing and homeless services division. He invited Kwong to join him in the discussion with Wilson sometime next week.
Kwong said she expects for the 48 students who were enrolled and attending Methuen Public Schools last school year to return on the first day of school. She predicts there will be 11 new students registered in the fiscal year 2023 summer.
She is working on confirming of the numbers and will update at the next school committee meeting.
“We are really hustling to try to get that information,” Kwong said. “We’re at a point where we’re email and calling, (saying) ‘here’s a list, are the families still in the shelter? Should we expect them?’”
Kwong said knows City Council and others in the community have asked for the numbers that impact Methuen at large.
The school district last year absorbed the shared transportation for 20 students to schools outside of Methuen school district. Kwong said Gina Bozek, assistant superintendent of student services, will address transportation costs with schools outside educating Days Inn immigrant students.
Bozek will join the school committee business meetings in the future to be a liaison on the issue.
School Committee Member Ryan DiZoglio asked what impact the state of emergency Gov. Maura Healey's recently announced on homelessness will have on this issue. Perry said that it is not known at this time.
Kwong said the school district received its first payment of $268,000 from the state at the end of June.
Last week, Methuen Public Schools sent the list of students, who were enrolled from March 16 to June 15, to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Kwong said she expects payment to come in September.
