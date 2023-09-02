BOSTON — More than 130,000 people in Massachusetts are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, a number that’s expected to rise dramatically in coming years as the baby-boomer generation gets older.
While state government has taken steps in recent years to mandate training for medical professionals who work with dementia patients and diverted more money and resources into dementia care, advocates say more needs to be done to help families cope with the financial and emotional toll of the disease.
On Beacon Hill, advocates are pushing for approval of legislation to shore up the state’s public health infrastructure to deal with a rise in Alzheimer’s patients, provide incentives to help boost the dementia care workforce, and help families plan for the costs of caring for loved ones diagnosed with the illnesses.
“The need is really to start thinking about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia as a public health issue,” Jim Wessler, CEO of the Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, told lawmakers during a legislative briefing earlier this year.
The group is calling for a unified public health infrastructure to serve people living with Alzheimer’s amid claims by advocates that a lack of coordination among state agencies is hindering care and services.
“Numerous state agencies administer a variety of programs that are critical to people living with dementia and their families. However, these efforts are often siloed with multiple state agencies working separately from each other,” the Alzheimer’s Association said in a statement.
The group is also calling on lawmakers to pass legislation that would require Massachusetts Senior Care Options plans, which serve more than 50,000 low-income seniors, to provide comprehensive care planning services to members diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Besides the financial impact on families, the disease is also driving up the state’s, healthcare costs. In 2020, Massachusetts spent more than $1.75 billion caring for people living with Alzheimer’s in MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program — a figure projected to rise by over 15% by 2025.
“Too often, Massachusetts families are exhausting their financial resources to care for loved ones living with dementia and then requiring state assistance through MassHealth,” the group said.
Another proposal calls for creating a new position within the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services to oversee dementia care and coordination between state agencies and health care providers.
“One of the problems with Alzheimer’s is the lack of understanding about the disease and its symptoms, which creates a lot of risk for patients,” said state Rep. Thomas M. Stanley, D-Waltham, who is leading efforts in the House of Representatives to improve the state’s dementia care laws. “We need to devote more focus on educating health providers and the public.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million, according to the association.
In Massachusetts, the number of people 65 or older with Alzheimer’s dementia is projected to climb more than 15% by 2025, data shows.
Massachusetts was one of the first states to mandate training for dementia care. In 2018, the state approved a law requiring physicians, assistants, and registered nurses who treat adults to attend a one-time training event on diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease and treating and caring for people with dementia.
It’s also among a dozen or so states that pay any relatives, including spouses, parents of minor children, and other legally responsible relatives to provide home care.
There are currently more than 82,000 home health and personal care aides in the State of Massachusetts, and by 2028 the state will need to increase the number of direct care workers by nearly 20% to meet the demand, according to the association.
But caregivers are struggling with low pay and burn out, advocates say, which is forcing more workers to leave the profession, exacerbating a labor crunch.
“I can say with certainty that I’ve never experienced the workforce shortage like the one we’re dealing with today,” said Nick LaMalfa, operations manager for Maxim Healthcare Services, which provides personal care workers in Massachusetts and other states. Home care workers are leaving the sector at a faster pace than they are entering.”
The state is also projected to need 1,042 geriatricians — primary care doctors with specialized training to work with older patients — by 2050 to serve 30% of its residents 65 and older. In 2021, there were only 214 geriatricians.
A bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, would establish a certified nursing assistant pilot program to offer free training and testing to up to 1,000 individuals in regions of the state where the workforce shortages has reached crisis levels.
The program would also offer $1,000 bonuses to nurses who work in employed care providers a year after working in a long-term care facility or with home- and community-based service providers.
Another bill, filed by Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, would create a $1,500 tax credit meant to help cover costs associated with caring for elderly or disabled family members.
The long-term dementia care field has been struggling for years to fill existing direct care positions, with an estimated 64% leaving the profession annually.
In nursing homes, the percentage is much higher, averaging 99%, according to the association. The average personal care worker is paid about $14.25 per hour, the group says.
Janice Guzman, who is caring for her 83-year-old mother with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease under a Medicaid-funded personal care program, said the pay is low and personal care workers don’t get much support.
“We’re doing this for very little money,” the Worcester woman said. “That’s why there’s a shortage of PCAs, why people are leaving the field, because they’re not paid enough.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
