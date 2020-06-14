BOSTON — Beacon Hill leaders are planning to overhaul law enforcement policies, from banning the use of chokeholds to creating a state office that will oversee police standards.
The move comes amid nationwide protests over the deaths of black Americans in police custody — including George Floyd, who was killed last month while being arrested by Minneapolis police.
On Wednesday, legislative leaders emerged from talks with members of the Legislature’s Black and Latino Caucus saying they’ve agreed to a raft of reforms, including the creation of an independent office to enforce policing standards.
In a statement with House Speaker Robert DeLeo, state Rep. Carlos González, D-Springfield — who chairs the caucus — said the proposal will “help address structural inequalities that lead to racial bias, both implicit and explicit, while identifying ways to make continued progress on issues that require additional review.”
The legislation would obligate police officers to intervene if a fellow officer is improperly using force, DeLeo said.
Meanwhile, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, created a bipartisan advisory group to review current laws and recommend policies to “address policing and systemic racism.”
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is among six lawmakers who will serve on the committee.
“The goal is to eliminate racism from our police departments,” Tarr said. “We need to take action to eliminate bias in policing so that George Floyd’s death wasn’t in vain.”
Tarr planned to file a package of bills on Thursday that would, among other provisions, require audits of police departments to determine if there have been incidents of racial prejudice.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, said he also supports the effort, calling it a “once in a generation” chance for comprehensive police reform legislation.
“Unfortunately it took this unspeakable tragedy to get to this point, but we need to seize the moment,” said Tucker, a former Salem police chief. “I’m hopeful that some good can come out of this, and police departments can regain the trust of the community. It’s broken right now.”
A vote on the proposal could come as soon as Monday in House of Representatives, followed by the Senate, according to legislative leaders.
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said Thursday he plans to unveil plans to set up a certification process for police officers.
“There needs to be more transparency and accountability in law enforcement — and I say that as someone who is a big supporter of law enforcement,” Baker told reporters.
Massachusetts is one of only six states, including New York, that doesn’t license police officers and therefore cannot revoke their credentials.
Baker has said he opposes efforts to “defund” police by reducing department budgets or diverting money to social justice initiatives.
A group of Democratic lawmakers filed legislation Thursday that would set tougher standards for investigating police-involved deaths, in addition to banning the use of tear gas, chokeholds and other tactics. It would also penalize departments that don’t comply by preventing them from seeking state grant money.
In Congress, Democrats earlier this week proposed a far-reaching overhaul of law enforcement procedures that would ban racial profiling, boost requirements for police body cameras and limit the transfer of military equipment to local jurisdictions.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com