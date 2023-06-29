BOSTON — Massachusetts is already known for adopting some of the country’s toughest gun control laws, but Beacon Hill lawmakers will soon debate whether to restrict firearms access even further.
Democrats in the Legislature have unveiled a sweeping gun control bill that would ban untraceable firearms, authorize tracking and monitoring systems for handguns, set a ban on carrying firearms in many public spaces and impose tougher gun licensing requirements, among other provisions.
"This proposal will modernize our laws to continue to promote and encourage responsible gun ownership and will provide our communities with the tools they need combat gun violence in our streets," said Rep. Michael Day, D-Stoneham, the bill's architect, said in a statement.
A key provision of the 140-page bill calls for closing a "loophole" in the state's so-called 'assault' weapons ban by outlawing "ghost guns" that can be assembled using parts manufactured on 3D printers. It would also add dozens of long rifles and firearm components to the state's ban.
John Rosenthal, founder and chairman of the group Stop Handgun Violence, praised the proposal, which he said will "save lives and continue to make Massachusetts the state with the most effective gun violence prevention laws and lowest gun death rate in the nation.
"The proposed omnibus gun safety bill will close dangerous loopholes, making it harder for prohibited gun buyers from accessing firearms," he said.
But Second Amendment groups are expected to push back against the proposed changes, arguing they are unnecessary and punish law-abiding gun owners while sidestepping the issue of illegal firearms.
"The gun laws are already so convoluted and complex that it is extremely difficult for the average citizen to comply with them. The newly proposed language will add a finality to that as it will now be virtually impossible," the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts posted on its website.
"There will be no way to exercise our 2A civil rights in Massachusetts without risking arrest and prosecution," the NRA-backed group wrote.
GOAL has dubbed the proposal "The Lawful Citizens Imprisonment Act", claiming lawmakers ignored gun owners concerns voiced during a recent "listening tour" to solicit input about the need for tougher gun control regulations.
Massachusetts boasts some of the toughest laws in the nation regulating firearms, many of which were pushed through the state Legislature in the late-1990s amid a spate of deadly shootings.
The Bay State first implemented a ban on assault weapons in 1998, when a similar federal law was already in place. In 2004, Republican Gov. Mitt Romney signed a permanent ban into law before the federal policy elapsed. It has survived several legal challenges.
In 2014, lawmakers gave police chiefs the right to go to court to deny firearms ID cards to buy rifles or shotguns to people whom they believe are unsuitable. That bill also banned large-capacity firearm magazines, allowed real-time background checks for private gun sales, and stiffened penalties for some gun-based crimes.
Since then, the state has banned “bump stocks” and passed a “red flag” law allowing firearms to be taken away from a gun owner going through a mental health crisis.
Last year, Democrats pushed through changes the state’s gun licensing laws in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling guaranteeing a constitutional right of people to carry firearms in public places.
Democrats cited mass shootings across the country and argued that while Massachusetts has some of the nation’s toughest gun control laws, the high court’s ruling in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case has weakened those protections.
Gun control advocates argue the strict requirements have given the largely urban state one of the lowest gun death rates in the nation, while not infringing on people’s right to bear arms.
But gun rights groups contend that the tougher restrictions have done little to reduce overall crime and gun violence from illegal firearms, while depriving people of their constitutional right to own a firearm.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.