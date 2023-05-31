BOSTON — Thousands have applied for the state's new college loan repayment program for health care professionals, and lawmakers are being pressured to pump more money into the initiative to help ease workforce shortages.
The $130 million taxpayer-funded program, which got underway last year, will pay off up to $300,000 in college loans for health care professionals in a variety of disciplines, including dental, medical, mental health and substance abuse.
At least 4,500 applications for loan repayment were submitted through an online portal operated by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers by a Jan. 30 deadline, according to the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which oversees the program.
The state agency said the applications are currently being reviewed, and loan repayment awards will be announced sometime this summer.
But a state commission looking at gaps in the youth mental health system issued a report earlier this month suggested that the MA Repay program faces an estimated $88.5 million "deficit" based on eligible applications for psychiatrists, primary care physicians and other eligible health care professionals.
The report also noted that the program has a $9.6 million "surplus" available for inpatient psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners and mental health workers, "despite inpatient mental health workers being the highest vacancy position in inpatient psychiatric units. "
"The lack of use of these funds is largely due to the short application timeframe that allowed only current employees to apply and prevented facilities from using the program as a recruitment tool to fill the 400 vacant mental health worker positions," the report's authors wrote.
The commission called for pumping another $80 million to $100 million in new funds for the MA Repay program to provide more loan repayment options, and urged the state to create new scholarships and other workplace retention policies to help boost the number of workers in the youth mental health system.
Those eligible for the loan repayment program include psychiatrists, psychologists, registered nurses and nurse practitioners, and others who work in behavioral health care settings.
The program was approved as part of a $4 billion pandemic relief bill signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker in December 2021. It's aimed at recruiting and retaining new workers in a sector of the state’s health care system that is traditionally among the lowest paid.
Last year, the state also diverted another $15 million from a fund that collects money from opioid settlements to cover workers who provide care and treatment for substance use disorders.
Under the program, psychiatrists are eligible for up to $300,000 in loan repayments if they are employed full-time, and $150,000 if they work part-time. Psychologists can get up to $150,000 in loans repaid if they are full-time workers, $75,000 if they work part time.
Nurses, nurse practitioners, advanced practice nurses, physician assistants and social workers with master’s degrees who are employed in mental health settings can get between $25,000 to $50,000 in loan repayment. Workers in those professions with bachelor’s degrees can get between $15,000 and $30,000.
Those who qualify must commit to working for at least four years in the state under a “service commitment” to receive the financial relief. That employment can be with up to two different employers, according to the state agency.
Supporters of taxpayer-funded loan repayment programs point out that the fate of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program remains uncertain amid a flurry of legal challenges, including one being weighed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Biden’s plan calls for canceling up to $10,000 in debt for those earning less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants.
Meanwhile, a debt ceiling deal expected to be approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday would end Biden's three-year-long pause on federal student loan repayments in August.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
