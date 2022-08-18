BOSTON — The state Legislature wrapped up its two-year session by pushing through several major pieces of legislation dealing with climate change, transportation, sports betting, mental health and veterans affairs.
Because Democratic legislative leaders pushed their deliberations on the major bills to the waning hours of the legislative calendar, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has had the final word on any proposals that landed on his desk after the July 31 end of formal sessions.
Normally, the Democratic-controlled Legislature is in a strong position to overrule the governor, with super-majorities in the House and the Senate that can muster the two-thirds vote needed to override vetoes. But an override requires a roll call vote, which must be taken during formal legislative sessions.
Baker signed several of the major bills, but wielded his veto pen over other measures, and proposed several changes to approved legislation.
Here's a roundup of some of the major bills that made it across the finish line before the end of formal legislative sessions:
Mental health
Lawmakers pushed through a mental health bill aimed at easing barriers to care and improving behavioral health services. The bill, which was signed by Baker, will require insurers to cover same-day psychiatric services and cover annual mental health exams, similar to wellness checks.
The move is the latest aimed at addressing a mental health "crisis" that experts say has been exacerbated by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic.
The overhaul of the mental health laws was a key agenda item for Democratic legislative leaders, including Senate President Karen Spilka who during debate on the proposal shared the story of her own family’s struggle with mental illness.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said the legislation will make mental health assessments and treatment “stronger, better, and more effective so that people in need of care can better access essential resources in the right place and provided by the right people.”
Approval of the measure follows commitments by the state to spend sizable amounts of money to improve mental health coverage and care.
In December, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand behavioral health services and curb “boarding” of psychiatric patients.
The measure also includes provisions aimed at reducing the number of adults and children forced to “board” in emergency rooms while waiting for beds in psychiatric facilities.
Veterans affairs
Lawmakers also approved a pair of major bills aimed at improving veteran services and the governance of state-run veterans homes in response to a COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home where nearly 80 residents died.
One of the bills, which Baker signed, seeks to eliminates obstacles military families face getting professional licenses in Massachusetts, help veterans access resources for dealing with exposure to toxic burn pits overseas, and offers in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities to service members and their families, among other changes.
The solider's home legislation, which Baker also signed, pulls the secretary of veterans' affairs out from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and elevates it to a Cabinet-level position.
It will also would require superintendents of the Holyoke and Chelsea soldiers' homes to be licensed nursing home administrators, among other changes.
The reforms stem from recommendations by a legislative oversight committee that looked into the state's handling of the outbreak at the 240-bed facility in Holyoke.
Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, a co-chair of the panel one of the bill's primary architects, said the reforms will replace a "deficient system of governance" at veterans’ homes and ensure that they are "operated in a consistent and transparent manner by qualified leadership with adequate oversight."
"Make no mistake, the lines of authority and responsibility during the Holyoke tragedy were very badly muddled because a clear chain of responsibility, authority and reporting did not exist," Campbell said in remarks after the bill's passage. "This was our most fatal mistake in the whole matter."
Sports betting
Lawmakers also approved a sports betting bill that authorizes wagering on professional and college sports -- with the exception of Massachusetts colleges and universities -- and sets up a system of taxation and regulation under the state's Gaming Commission.
Under the new law, sports betting would be regulated by the state Gaming Commission, and operators would be taxed at 15% of gross retail wagering sales and 20% for online and fantasy sports wagers. Operators would be required to pay a licensing fee of $5 million, which must be renewed every five years.
Massachusetts will be joining 30 other states including New Hampshire, which have authorized sports wagering after a 2018 ruling by U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law barring sports gambling in nearly all states.
Rep. Jerry Parisella, D-Beverly, said the legislation will "allow fans to bet on their favorite teams but do so in a regulated manner that promotes responsible gaming, while bringing in millions of dollars of revenue that has been going to our neighboring states or to illegal online operators and bookies."
Legislative leaders estimate that the state would get about $60 million a year in revenue from wagers, in addition to upwards of $80 million in licensing fees from operators.
Economic development/tax relief
Lawmakers failed to take action on a $4 billion economic development bill that included tax rebates and permanent cuts, after learning that a 1986 voter-approved law could trigger $3.5 billion in tax rebates by the end of the year.
The economic development bill called for spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help financially strained hospitals, nursing homes and community health centers and expand affordable housing. It also included $500 million for local water and sewer projects and other environmental infrastructure.
The tax-relief portion of the bill called for tapping into $500 million in federal pandemic funds and state surplus to expand existing tax credit programs for low-income workers, seniors and families and overhaul the estate or "death" tax.
A centerpiece of the legislation calls for spending another $500 million on one-time $250 rebates for an estimated two million Massachusetts taxpayers.
Legislative leaders say they plan to revisit tax relief once they get a handle on the impact of how the tax rebates would impact the state's finances.
Climate change
A sweeping climate change bill approved in the final days of the session seeks accelerate a transition to renewable wind, solar and other renewable energy sources and help Massachusetts achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.
The plan calls for ramping up development and production of clean energy sources to meet the state’s environmental benchmarks while ratcheting down harmful emissions that scientists say are contributing to a warmer planet.
It focuses on expanding clean energy, reducing emissions from buildings by restricting new fossil fuel heating and cooling systems, and cutting tailpipe emissions by providing more incentives to purchase electric vehicles.
A provision of the bill would authorize at least 10 communities to implement local “pilot project” bans on new natural gas hookups. Backers of the plan say a number of cities and towns want to ban new gas hookups, but have been prevented by state law.
Baker signed the bill, but expressed "deep misgivings" with some parts of the law and the way the House and Senate dealt with his proposed amendments.
Transportation
Lawmakers also approved an $11.4 billion transportation bond bill, which was signed by Baker last week, to help plug a gap in transportation funding over the next two decades.
The borrowing is expected to unlock $1.8 billion in federal highway funds, and allow the state and local governments to compete for up to $3.5 billion in federal discretionary grant funds.
The spending bill would cover a range of transportation projects, from highway repairs, railway maintenance, road resurfacing, bridge upgrades, airport improvements, regional transit networks and other transportation related programs.
Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, co-chairman of Committee on Transportation, said the borrowing bill is a "key to unlock once-in-a-generation federal funding."
"With these combined state and federal investments, we will be able to complete vital work on our highways, roads, bridges, and public transportation systems, improving mobility for all residents of the commonwealth," he said.
The bill includes $400 million for the MBTA to address safety issues revealed by a federal safety investigation, in response to recent subway train derailments and accidents. It also requires the MBTA to create a three-year improvement plan, with independent oversight.
Baker vetoed several sections of the bill, including language requiring the MBTA to consult with local officials before eliminating regional bus service, restricting the type of electric vehicles the MBTA can buy for its fleet, and requiring the commuter rail to offer additional parking during construction.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
