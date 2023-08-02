LONDONDERRY — The town’s concerts on the common series will feature the Studio Two Beatles Tribute Band on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., on the Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road.
This concert falls on the first day of the Londonderry Old Home Day celebration.
Studio Two is a headliner that pays tribute to The Beatles, choosing songs from their club and touring years. The band featuring graduates from Berklee College of Music and Beatles’ devotees.
Band members are experienced musicians of today’s generation dedicated to preserving the memory and fan culture of The Beatles’ generation. By recreating the Fab Four’s music, appearance, instruments and onstage banter, Studio Two performs favorite songs that will bring people to the dance floor.
The concert will be held inside the Matthew Thornton gym if there is inclement weather.
For a complete schedule and more details, visit concertsonthecommon.org.
Blood drive in Salem
SALEM — The Salem Fire and Police departments will hold a Red Cross blood drive Friday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 37 Main St.
To register, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Enter SALEMCOMMUNITY to schedule an appointment.
Heritage Day this weekend in Kingston
KINGSTON — The Friends of the Kingston Historical Museum will hold the first annual Kingston Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the Kingston Plains.
Heritage Day will include a flea market and open-invitation car show. Local products and services will be highlighted in the business showcase.
Vendors and community organizations interested in participating are encouraged to contact Ruth Albert at 603-642-5508 or Lesley Hume at kingstonmuseumfriends@gmail.com for an application.
In the event of rain, Heritage Day will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Derry air show features radio-control aircraft
DERRY — The New Hampshire Flying Tigers RC Club will hold the 12th New England Radio Control Airplane Fly-In on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Flying Tigers air field on 1 B Street.
The one-day event will feature a variety of aircraft including “warbirds,” helicopters, aerobatic planes, drones and scale models. The public is invited to not only watch radio control pilots flying their airplanes, but also to try their own hand at flying one.
A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13.
Admission for spectators is free. A $10 registration fee is required for participants flying their aircraft at the event.
Static aircraft will be on display and food and refreshments will be available.
For directions and more information, visit nhflyingtigers.com or call Paul Lockwood at 603-437-2847.
Library hosts afternoon concert in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD — Local musicians Nick and Sharon Pangaro will perform an afternoon concert on Friday, Aug. 11, at 3:30 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library’s outdoor pavilion, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive.
The duo plays an eclectic mix of music on the fiddle, guitar, mandolin, banjos and harmonica.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.