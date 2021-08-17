Becerra makes 'momentous' visit to Greater Lawrence Family Health Center  

LAWRENCE — Science, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, has given us a really great way to stay safe during the pandemic: the COVID-19 vaccines.
“99% plus of those Americans who are dying due to COVID today are unvaccinated,” said the member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, as he encouraged residents to get the shot, after a tour of the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and healthcare discussion with local leaders Tuesday.
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, brought Becerra to the Immigrant City to learn more about the work of the community health center, while encouraging locals to get vaccinated.
The center has been the recipient of federal aid, most recently through the American Rescue Plan. It’s allowed them to treat thousands of people during the pandemic and administer tens of thousands of vaccines, according to officials.
“This is what happens when we take federal investments and we entrust them to trusted providers in the community during the pandemic,” Trahan said.
Despite some successes, Lawrence has still lagged behind the state in vaccination rates, with only 50.2% of residents fully vaccinated as opposed to 64% of the state as a whole, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“We want people to know that if you are prepared to get the vaccination — whether it's the first or the second (dose), or potentially a future booster — we want you to know that it's going to be available,” Becerra said. “If you need a vaccine, it will be there for you.”
Though his tour of the health center was private, the secretary met publicly with local leaders and members of staff to hear about their challenges during the last 18 months of the pandemic.
During the brief, round-table discussion, doctors detailed their experiences during the pandemic. They also talked about the general health challenges of local residents, which are exasperated by external issues like housing and food insecurity.
Dr. Guy Fish, the president and CEO of the health center, called Becerra’s visit to Lawrence “momentous.”
“It’s not every day that a community has a senior member of the cabinet take an interest in who we are, what's going on at the ground level, and how he can help,” Fish said. “To me, that connection is invaluable. It gives us confidence that the administration sees us, hears us and is willing to work with us.”
Fish said he wanted to show Becerra how the center functioned, as well as to thank him, Trahan and the federal government for the essential emergency aid during the pandemic that helped the center serve the greater Lawrence community.
As the delta variant causes new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the country, the health center is committed to increasing vaccination rates in Lawrence, he said.
“We certainly are not looking forward to the delta variant surge,” Fish said. “But given that the vaccine prevents serious illness, and often death, we feel confident in our ability to continue delivering high quality service to the community.”
According to Fish, more than 90% of those older than 50 in the city have been vaccinated and that number drops to about 60% for those between 35 and 50. It’s those who are younger than 35 that the city and the health center is now focused on.
“We all have a social responsibility to keep each other safe. It's like stopping at a stoplight at 3 a.m. It's a social compact. We have a vaccine dose reserved for you.”
Lawrence has set up inoculation sites in bodegas, nightclubs, barber shops, beauty salons and churches in an effort to increase vaccination rates, according to acting Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.
“We're getting people vaccinated, literally everywhere throughout the city, because we believe that this is the right thing to do,” he said. “But we see a need for support to ensure that we come out of this stronger than ever, especially now as we face the delta variant. We will continue this fight, but this fight will be much stronger if we stick together.”
Becerra, who is of Mexican descent and is the first Latino person to hold the cabinet post at HHS, praised the center for its work in the community. He said he felt right at home there, among patients and staff who reminded him of his own family.
“It’s great when you walk into a facility like this and you know that they are dispensing lifesaving care and you feel like you are at home,” he said. “Everyone should have a medical home. Too many Americans don't have a home when it comes to healthcare. We need to change that.”