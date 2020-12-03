WINDHAM –– Omar Brahim trained his body and mind for a half Ironman race in Lake Placid, New York, and but when the pandemic hit and the event was canceled, he aimed for the same kind of race months later in sunny Orlando, Florida.
True to 2020’s tumultuous theme, another cancellation changed things yet again just before Thanksgiving. The Orlando event was also off.
Traversing New Hampshire in November was never part of Brahim’s plan, but due to the cancellations he had no choice. The 38-year-old decided he would set off from his Windham home in a one-man race to check the Ironman goal off his list –– by the end of the holiday weekend.
Ironman competitions are regarded worldwide as grueling feats of athleticism. The half Ironman variation is made up of a 1.2-mile swim, followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.
“The swim part wasn’t practical this time of year,” Brahim said. Instead, he ran the length of the Salem Rail Trail and biked to the Lee USA Speedway –– 45 minutes by car –– and then biked back.
His version of the half Ironman event was plenty challenging, even without the swim.
“I’m feeling borderline paralyzed from the knee down today,” he said Monday, the day after he completed his personal course. “I’m certainly sore. It could have been worse, but both knees were giving me some problems on the run portion.”
Brahim was encouraged throughout his training and the ultimate trek by his wife, Jen, and their three sons, ages 5, 3 and 1.
Training meant “mostly waking up early, around 5 a.m. to get a couple hours in before the family was up,” he said. “My wife was amazing and made sure I had some time on the weekends, too.”
Experienced in longer triathlons, Brahim said average training is six days per week for roughly two hours at a time. Weekend sessions are longer, focusing on running or biking or both. This time he trained for eight months.
“It turned out to be an ambitious pursuit, to do it the way I did on my own,” he said. “What they say about the race-day adrenaline carrying you is true.”
In spite of widespread hard times caused by the pandemic, Brahim said he considered his training “mental therapy” and a way to stay motivated. Even if it’s on a smaller scale, he encourages others to do the same.
“It kept me striving,’’ he said. “I found that some of the training runs in particular were therapeutic to some extent. It cleared my mind of the election, the news of the day, talk of COVID. Staying mentally and physically sharp during one of the weirdest years of many of our lifetimes has been huge.”
His Ironman effort was also to make good on a promise to his young family.
“I told them I was going to do this,” he said. “It was a struggle, arguably one of the hardest things I’ve done in my life. My boys are young and they might not remember the day, but I’m setting an example that if you train well for something, or practice something, or study something, when it comes to exam day or race day, you can do it.”
The boys took markers to paper, and with help from their mom, hung encouraging signs along the Rail Trail for their dad to see.
Brahim said he finished his personal race in five and a half hours. At times, he did not think he would make it.
“It was a different race during a different year, that’s for sure,” he said. “I’d love to feel the energy of a real race day again. I missed it (Sunday). But having my family there was everything.”
In 2022, the year he turns 40, Brahim hopes to complete a full Ironman event.