Belarus, Argentina start vaccinations with Russian shots

In this handout photo released by Belarus Health Ministry, Belarus medical worker administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a woman in Minsk, Belarus, on Tuesday. Belarus has announced the start of mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot, becoming the second country after Russia to roll out the vaccine that is still undergoing late-stage studies to ensure its safety and efficacy. (Julia Borodun/ Belarus Health Ministry via AP)