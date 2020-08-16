Best round of his life: Oppenheim's 62 has him in prime position in final group

Rob Oppenheim didn’t hide from what his stats were on the third day of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
An 8-under-par 62.
It put him in a tie for second place at 16-under-par, after rounds of 66, 66 and his 62 on Saturday.
The best part, though is what could come next for the golfer raised in Andover after Sunday’s final round, including earning a spot — for the first time — in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, beginning next week in Norton, Massachusetts at TPC Boston.
Oppenheim finished the day with seven birdies, an eagle and a bogey on the final hole, when his shot rolled about seven feet past the hole.
“It was a great round,” admitted Oppenheim, who had missed the cut in his previous four PGA Tour events. “Probably, to be honest, one of the better rounds I’ve ever played. I just felt very comfortable.”
Oppenheim will be playing in the first final group of his career on the PGA Tour.
That means big pressure, with CBS Sports televising it.
But pressure goes with the territory when it comes to Oppenheim and golf. He’s been on the brink of making and not making the tour so many times.
“It’s what we play for, to kind of put ourselves in these situations and see how you handle it,” said Oppenheim. “I haven’t been in this situation, I’ve never been in one of the last two or three groups on Sunday.
“But I’ve been in plenty of situations where I’ve been fighting to keep my job or trying to get out here,” added Oppenheim. “Don’t get much more pressure than that, I don’t think. Maybe to win a major? This [tournament]?”
The past will be part of the present for Oppenheim — hoping is the positive experience he can draw on.
“Some of the situations I’ve been [in], where I’m trying to keep my job and play for my career; I’ve got two kids at home,” said Oppenheim. “[Just] trying to just survive at times throughout my career, to draw back on some of those times where I’ve had some important rounds and got it done.”
Here’s what is at stake for the former Andover local in Sunday’s final round:
A top 5 finish this weekend would probably earn him a spot in the FedEx Cup tournament, which begins next week in Norton. The top 125 qualify for the “playoffs.”
“This is my third year on the PGA TOUR and I’ve never made the playoffs,” said Oppenheim. “For it to be up in Boston – I know there’s no fans – but just being up there would be pretty special to play that event.
“In 2006, that was my first PGA TOUR start back when it was the Deutsche Bank,” he added. “And I’m just excited to have the opportunity to do that (Sunday).”
There are a few other things at stake and within grasp.
A win would earn Oppenheim a check for $1.15 million, which is more than four times what he has ever earned.
A win would also earn him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, including entrance into the 2020 Masters and 2021 PGA Championship.
But he isn’t dwelling on the possibilities right now.
“I think the most important thing is I really like this golf course,” said Oppenheim. “I feel comfortable with tee shots, the lines feel good, I like the speed of the greens. So I’m comfortable here and I think that helps as much as anything.”
