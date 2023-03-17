HAVERHILL — Bethany Community Services recently broke ground for Merrimack Place, an addition of 48 new units of affordable senior housing to the Merrivista building at 100 Water St.
Construction of Merrimack Place is anticipated to be complete in late summer of 2024. The new building will be an extension of the Merrivista building and will feature a health and wellness center and a connected covered walkway to the Merrivista building, where all residents can access a full-service dining room, library, hair salon and a robust offering of supportive services.
State Rep. Andy Vargas congratulated Bethany Community Services and their partners on the groundbreaking.
"Housing is the number one constituent concern we received in my office," Vargas said. "These housing constituent cases are often senior citizens who are unable to find a place they can afford to live. These 48 affordable senior housing units will make a huge difference and I'm thankful to the Bethany team and their partners for seeing this project through. It's a great example to build on."
For more information contact Beth Grady at 978-374-2160 or email bgrady@bethanycommunities.org.
Candidate forum is Tuesday
ANDOVER — The Service Club of Andover will hold a local candidate forum Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Andover Safety Center, 32 North Main St.
The forum is open to the public and will be held in advance of the March 28 elections.
This year both the races for Select Board and Town Moderator are contested, as well as the races for seats on the Trustees of the Punchard Free School.
The event will be broadcast live by Andover TV, on the public access channel Comcast 8 and Verizon 47.
MakeIT Haverhill job fair is Thursday
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will hold a Job Fair Thursday, March 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Participants and job openings: Amazon, warehouse associates. Please bring documents that establish your identity and employment authorization. ABC Home Health Care, homemakers, home health aides (HHAs), personal care attendants (PCAs); A Better Life Homecare, home health aides and personal care attendants who care and value clients that can provide daily assistance such as bathing, grooming, and supervising.
Haverhill Public Schools, cafeteria workers, bus monitors, bus drivers, custodians, paraprofessionals, teachers (Science, Special Education and Math), and nurses; US Postal Service (USPS), city and rural carriers; Elara Caring, personal care attendants and home health aides; Opportunity Works, van drivers; Greater Lawrence Community Action Council Inc., bus drivers, administrative assistants, teachers, receptionists, marketing specialists, volunteer coordinators, and other positions; Haverhill Police Department, dispatchers; Rapid Coatings, operations technicians; Runtal North America Inc., manufacturing positions.
The city of Haverhill will offer free blood pressure and glucose testing; MassHire will offer free career resources and the public library will offer bilingual books, Hi-Set/GED, SATs/ACT practice books, museum passes, and more.
Poet with Lawrence ties releases Hispanic-American book of poetry
LAWRENCE — Roberto German, a Dominican American author, poet and spoken word artist who grew up in Lawrence, recently released a book of poetry, "Blue Ink Tears."
"Blue Ink Tears" is a three-part bilingual poetry collection about love, relationships, race and identity. His poem, "City of Promise," is specifically about the city of Lawrence.
The book was a number-one release in Hispanic-American poetry on Amazon.
German and his wife, Lorena, now live in Tampa, Florida, where they co-own Multicultural Classroom, an organization focused on anti-bias training.
He speaks frequently about his time in Lawrence and and how deeply it has impacted him throughout his life.
