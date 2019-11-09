NORTH ANDOVER — A bicyclist was hit by a car around 9:25 a.m. Saturday and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with serious head injuries, police said.
According to North Andover police Sgt. Mike Davis, the cyclist was hit near the entrance to Royal Crest, an apartment complex across the street from Merrimack College.
Davis said a med-flight helicopter was waiting to take the accident victim to a Boston hospital, but he was unsure if it was actually used.
No charges have been filed.
More details will be released once the incident report is done later Saturday, Davis said.
This is a developing story. Check eagletribune.com for updates.