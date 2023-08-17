ANDOVER — Andrew Lewine is a full-time bicycle commuter, riding about 10 miles each day.
“Ninety-five percent of the time I am on my bike,” he said. “I do grocery pick ups and errands, I have two seats on the back of my bike so I can carry my two young girls around.”
Like many cyclists around town, he avoids Elm Square. He also took part in the traffic study of the square as a member of Walk Bike Andover, a bicyclist and pedestrian advocacy group.
The study found a lack of any bicycle accommodations, something he added is not necessarily different from the rest of the town.
“Audit participants noted that bicyclists do not know where to be in the intersection and along the approaches,” read the report.
The study also notes a lack of bicycle pavement markings which existed at the intersection at some point.
However, the study also didn’t find a single reported bicycle crash in the square during the study period.
But Lewine said stats on how many bicycles travel through the intersection are not a good indication of what is actually happening nor do crash statistics take into account near misses.
“People on foot, people on bike they have a really good sense for what isn’t safe,” he said. “Bicycle numbers are low because there isn’t a way for bicyclist to navigate that intersection.”
He said that, according to state law, bicyclists can either get off their bike and travel with pedestrians on the crosswalk or ride with traffic.
The study also noted bicyclists have been observed riding along the sidewalk in the square, while not using the push buttons when attempting to cross the road.
Lewine said the gold standard for designing roads is to physically separate, cars, bicyclists and pedestrians.
He said low usage of these areas by pedestrians and bicycles can feed into the existing lack of accommodations.
One enhancement listed on the study is something called bicycle boxes. Lewine said these boxes are waiting spaces for bicyclists placed in front of cars between the stop line and the crosswalk. He said this system puts bicyclists in a visible position at the front of the line when the light turns green.
Another impactful addition would be dedicated bike lanes. Lewine added that protected bike lanes could be created, either by simply having a physical space between cars and bikes, the creation of a small buffer or placing parking in between the road and bicycle lane.
He added both these additions could be low cost.
The study also noted issues present on Elm Street. Elm Street east of Cheever Circle has a 5-foot or wider shoulder, the study reported, “this width ends abruptly along the westbound approach without warning into the recently installed curb extensions near Cheever Circle.”
Potential solutions included adding bicycle accommodations along Route 28, Central Street and Elm Street, the installation of buffered or protected bike lanes and “provide signage associated with bicyclists using the push buttons in conjunction with sidewalk level bicycling improvements.”
The town is also working with Complete Streets, a state program that asks municipality to design infrastructure for all forms of transport, not just cars.
Lewine said he takes advantage of other routes around Elm Square to safely bypass the intersection.
“There are some business and some locations I rarely go to because they don’t provide safe access to me, because I chosen to use a bicycle as my mode of transportation,” he said.
