SALEM, N.H. — They came from all over eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Some trekked up from Washington, D.C.
Others were neighbors of the Fisk School, 14 Main St., Salem, where presidential candidate Joe Biden turned up the heat on President Donald Trump, portraying himself as the only one in the Democratic field who has a chance to unseat the incumbent.
"Last year a Gallup poll showed we are rated lower than China," he told the audience, about 250 of whom were packed into a gymnasium with several hundred more in an adjacent spillover room. "Our moral authority is sapped, our credibility is shot and our standing in world is diminished. And in just three years this all happened.
"Folks, the next president going to inherit a country that's divided and a world in disarray. And I'll respectfully suggest there will be no time for on-the-job training."
The crowd ate it up, giving him a thunderous round of applause -- one of many such interruptions during the half-hour speech.
When Biden, a former vice president, wasn't trashing Trump or touting his own experience, he delved into a number of issues, including universal health care, help for military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, the ravages of climate change, racism in America and the plight of the middle class.
His words were both reassuring and hopeful to listeners, who ranged in age from just a few months old to elderly veterans. Middle-aged women, young families, long-time residents who immigrated from the Dominican Republic and people of color seemed to relish his words of optimism.
"He was spot-on," said Ryan McCullough, who attended the rally with his wife, Anni and their five-month old son, Liam. "He's saying what a lot of people are thinking."
Anni agreed, noting: "I am looking for a moderate who can beat Trump." Plus, she was happy he mentioned federal support for pre-K education.
They waited at the rope line after Biden's speech, hoping to get selfie with their son. Biden didn't disappoint, stopping to say hello to baby Liam and the young couple.
Standing nearby, 11-year-old Claire Handler held a reporter's notebook in her hand. She was the only reporter Biden talked to at the rally, and she asked him about climate change and global warming, scribbling notes as he gave his answer. He said that as president he would focus on solar power, wind energy and electric cars, all of which would create millions of jobs.
She later got a selfie with the former vice president as her father Eric stood by proudly. Claire later explained she was working on an article for the Scholastic Kids Press.
As charming and engaged as Biden was with the crowd after the speech, his message during the speech was deadly serious. He told New Hampshire voters, who go to the polls on Feb. 11 for their primary, that they have an "enormous responsibility. What you do, who you send out of New Hampshire, is likely to be the Democratic nominee for president."
"I don't think there's any election that has been this consequential," he warned the crowd. "This guy (Trump) is a different breed of cat. This is a different fellow."
He said eight years of Trump will "change the character of the nation. ... There's a lot at stake."
He noted that the president has "diminished America on the world stage, diminished who we are as a country and how we're viewed. I think it's really dangerous. America used to be a shiny city on hill. Our allies once looked to us for leadership. Now, they have to go it alone. Our adversaries, who once feared us, now see a president who they can bamboozle or simply ignore."
He chided Trump for "sending love letters to Kim Jong Il."
He said the country "used to stand for civil rights. We have led the world by the example of our power and the power of our example. We have been the beacon."
That has all changed under the current administration, he said, noting that one of the reasons he got into the race was because of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, and Trump's response to it.
"I watched those folks coming out of fields with lighted torches," he recalled, "chanting anti-Semitic vile ... carrying swastikas. They were filled with anger and hate. Their veins bulging, they were accompanied by Ku Klux Klan members and white supremacists. A woman was killed and the president was asked to comment.
"He said, 'There are very fine people on both sides.' My lord, this guy is more George Wallace than George Washington by a long shot. This is a dangerous guy."
He also called out his critics, some of whom have said he's naive about Republicans.
"They say I don't understand the new Republican party," Biden said. "I understand it better than they do. I've been the object of their affection for some time. I think if you turn on your TV you'll find my name mentioned a few times."
Calls have gone out from Republicans during Trump's impeachment trial for Biden's son, Hunter, to be investigated for his involvement with a corrupt Ukrainian company.
"I understand these guys," he said, noting that they are "going after my whole family. A president has to be willing to fight and unite. But it's not about me. It's about you. It's about the American people. We've got to heal this country, otherwise we are in deep, deep, deep trouble. That's what I'm about."
He told the audience: "I've never been more optimistic than I am today. But the first thing we have to do is beat this guy."