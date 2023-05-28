Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is joined by his top negotiators on the debt limit, Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., left, and Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, as he talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The mediators came to an "agreement in principle" with the White House that would avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default, but still has to pass both houses of Congress.