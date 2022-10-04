HAVERHILL — After a two year hiatus, the Big Dog Show is returning to the Bradford Common over the Halloween weekend, Oct. 29 and 30. The show is presented by the trustees of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace with support from major sponsor Pentucket Bank.
This large-scale temporary traveling exhibition was created by local artist Dale Rogers and his team and is currently celebrating its 10th year anniversary. The show will feature 20, 8-feet tall corten steel dogs arranged throughout an open space that allow visitors to engage with and admire.
Sponsors can decorate their own Big Dog as a way to showcase your brand in a unique, positive, and creative atmosphere for the entire time the dogs are installed, all the while giving back to their local community and a good cause. Sponsorships are going fast and this event benefits Whittier's Birthplace.
A kick off dinner is Oct. 26 at G's Texas Southern Flare on Washington Street with a percentage of food sales benefitting the Birthplace.
A "Decorate Your Dog" event is Friday, Oct. 28, and is open to sponsors.
Free public events are Saturday, Oct. 29, and include a Halloween dog costume pageant, a hot dog eating contest, food trucks, a chance to vote on the best dressed American Dog, and more. T-shirts will be available for purchase at the Oct. 29 event benefitting the Birthplace.
The show is also open for public viewing Sunday, Oct. 30. For sponsorships, visit www.whittierbirthplace.org/big-dog-show.
Parkland to break ground in Plaistow Wednesday morning
PLAISTOW — Parkland Medical Center will host a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of its new free standing emergency room in town Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m. at 26 Plaistow Road.
The emergency room will be open 24 hours a day and offer the same level of care and service as a hospital-based emergency room when construction is completed.
Local and state officials will be attendance for the groundbreaking.
Road work ahead of schedule in Sandown
SANDOWN — Some road construction will begin this week ahead of schedule and will affect several town roads.
Cross Road and Phillips Road will be closed for shoulder reconstruction and drainage and will only be open for local traffic through Oct. 6.
Expect delays at Odell Road from Pine Ridge Road to Fremont Road and the intersection of Royal Range Road and Hunt Pond Road around 74 Royal Range Road from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6 for shoulder reconstruction.
Remaining construction previously announced at www.sandown.us will continue next week as scheduled. Any questions should be directed to Public Works Director Arthur Genualdo at 603-887-3484.
Asperger Works dinner is Oct. 7
HAVERHILL — Asperger Works will hold its Dinner of Hope Oct. 7 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Maria's Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St.
Registration and cocktails begin at 6 p.m.
Emcee is Tim Coco of WHAV. Keynote speaker is City Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua, president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The Bryan Noble Award will got Chris Robbins of Spectrum; the Community Service Award will go to L'Arche Boston North; the Asperger Works Award will be announced at the dinner.
The evening will include comedic magic by Stephanie Beach of Stephanie Beach Magic. Music is by DJ Decibel Entertainment of Cambridge.
A silent auction is also featured. For a list of auction items, visit https://dinner22.aspergerworks.org/silent-auction.
For tickets ($65 online or $70 at the door) visit https://dinner22.aspergerworks.org.
