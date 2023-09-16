HAVERHILL — The “Big Dog Show” returns to the Bradford Common for Halloween in support of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace.
Haverhill-based artist Dale Rogers will set up a dozen of his large American Dogs for display from Friday, Oct. 27, through Monday, Oct. 30. Event sponsors and their community partners (such as schools and local nonprofits) will have the opportunity to decorate one of the American Dogs, through sponsorship, for the viewing pleasure of the greater Haverhill community.
There will also be a number of other activities for the public to enjoy on Saturday, Oct. 28, including a pet parade, a chance to vote on the best dressed Big Dog, and more. The Haverhill Farmers Market will also be set up on Bradford Common. This will be a fun weekend for pet-owners and the community at large.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and organizations interested in decorating a Big Dog or for sponsoring one of the other activities such as the pet pageant. For more information, email Kaleigh Paré Shaughnessy, executive director of the Whittier Birthplace at kaleigh@whittierbirthplace.org.
To learn more about other events or to book a tour of the Birthplace, visit whittierbirthplace.org.
Food drive planned in Andover
ANDOVER — A food drive to benefit Merrimack Valley Food Bank’s Operation Nourish Program will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Rapiscan Systems, 23 Frontage Road. Desired items include mac and cheese, pasta, rice, soup, beans, tuna, canned meat and canned vegetables, granola bars, juice boxes and other healthy snacks. Please donate only unexpired and non-perishable food.
Operation Nourish partners with schools in Greater Lowell and Lawrence to provide nutritious food for these students to enjoy when they are away from school.
Join battle against addiction
HAVERHILL — Ray of Light Recovery Cafe in Haverhill will hold its third Jericho Walk (prayer walk) on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at Common Grounds, 194 Winter St. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. and concludes in GAR Park with a festival from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited.
The event will include a cookout, stories of hope and recovery, beverages, a kids tent, the Just Church Worship Band, Heaven’s Child, recovery resources and more.
Participants include Merrimack Valley Prevention, NFI Inc., Leaving the Streets Ministry, Jasmine Grace, Angels of Addiction, Ruth’s Way and others.
The purpose of this walk is to pray for the walls of addiction to come down.
For more information contact Diana Teel at 603-489-7340.
Clean River Project open house
METHUEN — The Clean River Project will hold an open house on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1022 Riverside Drive.
This event is rain or shine and includes free boat rides on the Merrimack River and a free raffle for a CRP decorated bicycle for display purposes only.
Items available for purchase in include CRP T-shirts, Hillbilly Jack T-shirts, coin banks, mugs, magnets and Rocky the Fish children’s books.
Health Living Expo in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Wellness Hot Yoga will present a Healthy Living Expo on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HC Media on the Riverwalk at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St.
This community event is free and open to the public and will focus on health, fitness, nutrition, financial and emotional wellness and living green.
For vendor table information contact Kate Martin at kate@haverhillchamber.com or visit online at tinyurl.com/m8554p2v.
Teacher fair kicks off STEM week
FOXBOROUGH — The Massachusetts Teacher STEM Fair, hosted by Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, takes place Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Patriot Place Conference Center in Foxborough. Educators from all content areas and their families are invited.
This is the kickoff event for Massachusetts STEM Week and sets the stage for a day of STEM explorations, learning and inspiration across the state.
By attending this fair, educators will have the chance to engage in interactive and immersive STEM activities that will broaden their knowledge and provide them with innovative teaching techniques to inspire their students.
The event is hosted by previous PAEMST award recipients. Attendees can connect with various STEM organizations, including IRobot, Boston Red Sox, Spot the Robotic Dog, Museum of Science, and Lego Education. Learn about their contributions to the STEM field and how you can collaborate with them in your classroom.
Organizers say the STEM Fair is an excellent opportunity for educators to empower themselves with the latest STEM knowledge and resources. It’s also a chance to network with like-minded professionals and discover new ways to enhance the learning experience for students across the state.
For more information or to register visit online at sites.google.com/view/ma-teacher-stem-fair/home.
