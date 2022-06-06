NORTH ANDOVER — Luca De Carolis is in a tight race that he wasn’t expecting to run.
The owner of Decarolis Cycling in North Andover is trying to raise $100,000 to keep his shop open after the pandemic disrupted his access to bicycles and other products.
While a lot of small businesses have suffered supply chain problems in the past two years, De Carolis has also been turned down for government loans that would have helped him hold on.
That’s because this native of Italy has an investor’s visa, which allowed him to open a business in America, but limits his access to ARPA funds or SBA loans.
“They wanted paper for a permanent visa,” De Carolis said. “I told them I’m not permanent. They say we cannot lend the money to you.”
De Carolis, who was born in Rome, raced bicycles for many years in Italy and worked in a bike shop there before coming to the United States eight years ago.
He and his brother, Stefano, opened two bike shops, one in Lawrence and another in Tewksbury. After Stefano moved back to Italy three years ago, Luca closed the Lawrence shop a year later and moved to a new building, just before the Middleton line on Route 114.
“Better space, better location,” he said.
While his shop sells Schwinn and Cannondale brand bicycles for a wide range of riders, De Carolis also designs and builds his own, high end performance bikes for around 50 customers a year.
Their frames are made from carbon fiber by a manufacturer in China, and De Carolis then assembles the bikes in his shop using domestically sourced wheels, seats, handlebars and other components.
“I do even mountain bikes, or fat bikes, with the big tires,” he said.
While he still has some of his frames left, De Carolis can’t get the rest of the parts, so that part of his work has stalled along with the rest of his business.
The trouble started when he closed the Tewksbury shop two months after he opened in North Andover, in March, 2020, and moved the inventory to his new location.
“You have to plan a year before with suppliers,” he said. “I didn’t plan everything because I have all this from Tewksbury. I thought, I’ll buy what I need. COVID came and I sold everything I had. But I broke the chain with suppliers, so I couldn’t get back what I had.”
Those suppliers eventually had supply problems of their own, which were intensified by the high demand for bicycles after the pandemic started, when people were looking to get outside.
That left De Carolis unable to fill his shop with things to sell, or pay for any future shipments. With no loans to fall back on, De Carolis started a Gofundme page two weeks ago at https://gofund.me/f44b927d, and so far has raised $13,500.
“I got a lot of calls,” he said.
Customers have brought bikes in for De Carolis to fix, which has helped, although parts for repairs are also in short supply. He had to let go of his one employee, who had been with him for more than two years.
“I’ve been by myself the last few months,” he said. “I can’t pay anyone to help me.”
De Carolis is further pressured by the fact that his lease was up in January, and he lacks the capital to sign a new one.
“The landlord has been very nice with me, and I pay month by month now, but he’s looking for someone who can sign a lease,” De Carolis said. “Once I sign a lease and get some bikes, I can start to rebuild everything.”
