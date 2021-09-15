North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.