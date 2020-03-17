There is only one coach alive who could get away with what just happened.
The greatest quarterback that ever lived, Tom Brady, announced he’s leaving New England after 20 years to play elsewhere.
Only one coach could survive this. His name is Bill Belichick.
We live in a different era in a world where students, parents, athletes and apprentices, etc., seemingly hold more power than their elders or bosses. A player or two doesn't like their coach? Said coach is gone.
The most recent example was 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year candidate Kenny Atkinson, who'd almost miraculously helped rebuild the Brooklyn Nets. A few players (see injured newbies Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant) apparently weren’t happy with his aggressive style. Atkinson was fired two weeks ago.
The days of Vince Lombardi and George Halas are over.
Except here in New England.
There is one guy in charge -- a guy whose personality is the polar opposite of Patriots owner Bob Kraft.
There haven’t been many great quarterbacks, even legends, who've sought to leave while still showing some semblance of greatness. Joe Montana, who won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and was dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs 28 years ago, is the closest comparison.
But the 49ers had a Hall of Fame talent, Steve Young, on the sidelines, ready to go.
The Patriots have no legit option other than untested fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham, or God forbid possible ex-Bengals free agent Andy Dalton.
Still, Belichick gets a pass, which he has earned.
What Belichick has done at president of football operations in an era of salary caps, free agency and players ruling the roost, is probably the greatest work ever done in professional sports.
He's been the mastermind of two decades of greatness, six Lombardi Trophies, nine Super Bowl trips, eight consecutive trips to the AFC title game, etc.
Of course, he had help. Brady was special. His credentials were impeccable.
Brady was at his best in the big games. Montana was great in January and February, with a 16-7 playoff record. Peyton Manning was a respectable 14-13.
Brady’s record of 30-11 in the playoffs is, well, other-worldly.
Other than late season games in hot and humid Miami, no outside factor seemed to matter. The snow, rain, sleet, wind or mud certainly were no barriers.
So why are we here, with the Brady heading elsewhere and the Patriots with an open spot at the most important position on the roster?
Try irreconcilable differences. The duo had grown apart.
Did Belichick not have Brady’s back during “deflategate”? Did Brady step over the line with his health guru, Alex Guerrero, offering unwanted advice to his teammates, against instructions by the Patriots strength and conditioning coaches?
Was Belichick’s surprising decision to bench Malcolm Butler for Super Bowl LII an issue? Was Brady not attending “voluntary” off-season workouts last year an issue?
Was Brady’s play, according to the “film,” slipping?
Was Brady more focused on his health business and brand, TB12, than winning?
Or maybe it was just time.
Brady and Belichick had been together, though never really close friends, for two decades.
Over the last half-century the only thing close to what Belichick and Brady did was Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan did in San Antonio for 19 years, winning five championships.
Those magical combinations don't just happen, even when two greats work together.
Belichick is no stranger to decisions like this.
When he coached in Cleveland, he released starting quarterback Bernie Kosar, who was beloved for being a rare athlete who wanted to play in Cleveland.
Then, in 2001 in New England, he benched Drew Bledsoe in favor of an unproven rookie named Tom Brady, a few months after Bledsoe signed a 10-year, $103 million contract.
Neither decision was popular among the fan bases.
This one is different.
Belichick’s resume is unparalleled in the modern era, maybe ever. And, as we’ve seen before, he’s not afraid to make unpopular moves.
Belichick held a press conference for six writers a few days into his Patriots gig in January 2000.
One comment from that day I've never forgotten was this: “I will never mortgage the future to win now.”
You've got to give the guy credit. Signing Brady, at $60 million over two years, probably in a little decline, would have been a popular, celebrated move among Patriots fans, but it would not be a Belichick move.
And if you haven’t learned after two decades, he isn’t changing.
And apparently, Brady had had enough.
Can't blame either of them.
