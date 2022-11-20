Raiders Saints Football

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels hasn’t liked much of what he has seen in 2022. Bill Burt, though, predicts the Raiders upset the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 26, N.Y. Jets 23 ... Won’t be easy

ATLANTA 20, Chicago 17 ... Flip a coin

BALTIMORE 38, Carolina 20 ... Finally, easy game

BUFFALO 31, Cleveland 23 ... Browns will be tough

Washington 24, HOUSTON 20 ... Close game

Philadelphia 30, INDIANAPOLIS 20 ... Eagles better win

NEW ORLEANS 30, L.A. Rams 24 ... Rams a total bust

N.Y. GIANTS 26, Detroit 24 ... Closer than you think

L.V. Raiders 31, DENVER 24 ... Done with Wilson

Dallas 27, MINNESOTA 24 ... Might go OT

Cincinnati 23, PITTSBURGH 20 ... Bengals must-win mode

Kansas City 31, L.A. CHARGERS 23 ... Off Chargers bandwagon

Monday night

San Francisco 34, ARIZONA 24 ... Cardinals huge disappointment

Last week: 8-5

Season: 86-51-1

