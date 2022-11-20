Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 26, N.Y. Jets 23 ... Won’t be easy
ATLANTA 20, Chicago 17 ... Flip a coin
BALTIMORE 38, Carolina 20 ... Finally, easy game
BUFFALO 31, Cleveland 23 ... Browns will be tough
Washington 24, HOUSTON 20 ... Close game
Philadelphia 30, INDIANAPOLIS 20 ... Eagles better win
NEW ORLEANS 30, L.A. Rams 24 ... Rams a total bust
N.Y. GIANTS 26, Detroit 24 ... Closer than you think
L.V. Raiders 31, DENVER 24 ... Done with Wilson
Dallas 27, MINNESOTA 24 ... Might go OT
Cincinnati 23, PITTSBURGH 20 ... Bengals must-win mode
Kansas City 31, L.A. CHARGERS 23 ... Off Chargers bandwagon
Monday night
San Francisco 34, ARIZONA 24 ... Cardinals huge disappointment
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-5
Season: 86-51-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.