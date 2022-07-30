Cats and dogs which have been subjects in research institutions and product testing facilities could have a second shot at life under a bill headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk for his signature.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester sponsored the so called “Beagle bill,” which would require research labs to spare animals from automatic euthanasia and instead offer dogs and cats for adoption through animal rescue organizations.
Shortly before the State Senate gave final legislative approval to “An Act Protecting Research Animals,” Tarr told his colleagues that Massachusetts uses more research animals than any other state and after the hardships they endure it is important “to give them an opportunity for a life after the lab.”
“There are safeguards in this legislation relative to an animal being adoptable, free from impairment or anything that might cause a problem,” he said.
“The Senate has repeatedly and steadfastly supported this legislation which is intended to give research animals an opportunity to be adopted after they have ended their service in research facilities,” said Tarr, who has filled the bill since 2017. “Dogs and other animals involved in research are making tremendous sacrifices to save our lives and make us healthier. It is important to recognize our humane obligation to them because we have a moral imperative to give them the opportunity for better lives when their research involvement is done.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration mandates that new drugs must first involve trials using animals. Product developers also often testing with animals. According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Annual Animal Usage report, Massachusetts facilities used more animals than any state. More than 9,000 of the animals used in Massachusetts labs were dogs and the vast majority of those were beagles. Other animals used for testing include guinea pigs, hamsters, non-human primates, pigs, rabbits, and sheep.
“On behalf of our Beagle Bill team, we want to thank the Massachusetts Legislature for their support of this bill, especially our sponsors Senator Bruce Tarr, Representative Michelle Dubois and former Representative Carolyn Dykema,” said Cara Zipoli of the Beagle Freedom Project in a prepared statement. “We are so thrilled to have this bill enacted after five years of consideration. We look forward to developing partnerships between our research and animal welfare communities to ensure as many dogs and cats find loving homes as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.