New playgrounds open to the public could no longer have a ground of loose wood chips – which can be a barrier for people who use wheelchairs, walkers, canes, or other devices – under a bill that cleared the New Hampshire House last week.
But public playgrounds won’t be required to have the kind of hard rubber surface proposed in House Bill 467. That’s in part due to opposition from the New Hampshire Timberland Owners’ Association and a lumber company.
Representatives from both told a Senate committee that limiting ground surfaces to hard rubber would prohibit the use of their engineered wood fiber products, which they said met the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Senate amended the bill with a change: the ground surface must be made of a “resilient solid surface,” but not strictly a hard rubber surface.
When the bill returned to the House Thursday for a vote on the Senate’s changes, the prime sponsor, Rep. Katelyn Kuttab, a Windham Republican, urged members to accept the changes.
“This is a civil rights issue. Everybody should be able to use public places,” she said.
“For me, one of the most heartbreaking things to hear (about) was little kids at recess who are in a wheelchair and forced to sit and watch the rest of their classmates play while they themselves were unable to play. We owe it to these kids to do right by them and make sure that they can use the playgrounds just like they can use any other public building.”
Several other House members echoed that argument, including Rep. David Preece, a Manchester Democrat.
“In 2021, there were over 12,000 children in New Hampshire with some form of physical disability,” he said.
“These children and their caretakers constantly face barriers enjoying their fundamental human rights and inclusion in our communities. Children with disabilities are overlooked, their capacities are underestimated, and their needs are given a low priority.”
A handful of House members spoke against the bill and proposed the House further negotiate its terms with the Senate. They told members the bill would make New Hampshire a “nanny state” and create an expensive unfunded mandate that could have unintended consequences.
“Let’s start off by making it crystal clear. There is nothing that prevents a town or a city from doing what this bill is asking to do,” said Rep. Len Turcotte, an Allenstown Republican. “This bill contains excessive bureaucratic overreach that would require regulation that already exceeds the comprehensive ADA rules. We do not need the potential for towns or cities looking at this expensive addition mandated by the state to (reach) the point where they decide, ‘Maybe we don’t even build a playground.’”
His request to seek a compromise with the Senate failed, 161-199. The bill heads next to the governor.
