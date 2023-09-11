BOSTON — The state would be forced to change its flag and motto under a proposal filed by a group who argue that it symbolizes the brutal suppression of the region's indigenous people at the hands of colonial governments.
The legislation, if approved, would require the state Legislature to pass a measure ordering a change to the seal and if fails to do so would require the governor to issue an executive order mandating the changes.
The bill, filed by a group of Weymouth residents, states that Massachusetts citizens "continue living with great dishonor and deep stain as a result of the treacherous, murderous ways of Captain Myles Standish and his dishonorable ilk" over a April 6, 1623 surprise attack that killed several indigenous leaders.
"It is particularly difficult to see how the menacing image of Captain Myles Standish’s arm and broadsword held above the head of the indigenous native benefits the proud people of the commonwealth," the bill's authors wrote.
The bill would also require the state to change the name of Myles Standish State Park in Plymouth to Massachusetts State Park to "honor the indigenous natives of the-then Wessagussett Colony known as the Massachuset."
The proposal comes as a state commission formed several years ago to consider changes to the state flag and motto continues to work on a new design. The commission is expected to file a final report on its efforts by mid-November.
The state flag, designed nearly 240 years ago, features a coat of arms and a Native American clutching a bow and arrow, with an arm above him holding a broadsword.
Below is a motto, "Ense petit placidam sub libertate quietem," which translates from Latin to, "By the sword we seek peace, but peace under liberty."
The logo is used virtually everywhere in state government, from Statehouse offices to state police cruisers to the governor's letterhead.
Indian tribal leaders say the flag and logo are painful reminders of the colonial experience that, like Confederate monuments in the South, should be removed.
Legislation to change them has been filed every two years for more than two decades, but it has never gained traction.
Native Americans also protest the use of mascot names and images such as "Redskins" and "Sachems" as derogatory, while some communities defend them as a celebration of native culture bound in local tradition.
Several states — including Maine, Oregon and California — have banned the use of Native American mascots, but state leaders in Massachusetts have been reluctant to get involved, instead leaving decisions to local leaders.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.