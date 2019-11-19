HAMPSTEAD — Deanna Anthony said the water quality in her home took a turn for the worse in June 2018. It was orange, tasted badly and smelled terrible.
In July of that same year, the water stopped running altogether, she said. Her well had gone dry — and many of her neighbors' wells were also out of water.
Later, in April of this year, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services linked Anthony’s water issues, as well as those of other homeowners in Hampstead, with excessive water pumping by the Hampstead Area Water Company at its Kent Farm well.
Now state officials are trying to make sure that doesn't happen again to her or others in the state.
State Rep. Mark Pearson is working with other state representatives, senators and officials from the DES to prevent wells owned by private companies from causing the wells of private homeowner to run dry. The law would not affect existing corporate owned wells, but it does outline specific rules for new wells and wells that replace existing wells.
According to the two bills, if there is "an unmitigated impact to any existing drinking water supply," water withdrawal from the wells must "cease and desist."
“I am going forward with other state representatives of both parties on thinking about the future of this issue,” said Pearson, who co-wrote two bills aimed at the issue of private water companies causing water loss in the communities they operate in.
The bills outline ways in which the state could potentially intervene in the event that a similar issue arises.
“Previously, the state could really only ask nicely for (water companies) to be a good neighbor,” he said.
Anthony, who has filed a lawsuit against HAWC and is seeking monetary damages and access to clean water, said she thinks the bills will be a nonpartisan issue.
“I think it is a fair compromise for all parties involved,” Anthony said about the legislation. “It fills some gaps that need to be filled while still being fair to the businesses it might impact. It is something a lot a people could get on board with.”
Pearson said he believes the reason the law currently does not protect homeowners against such issues simply because these issues did not exist until relatively recently.
“No one would have seen this coming,'' he said. "The state has so many ponds and lakes. It’s covered in water. But New Hampshire is growing. Go back 20 years and some of these small residential developments did not exist. Maybe now there is a problem that hasn't been there before.”
Pearson said development of housing complexes has allowed for water companies to drill more wells, which has had negative effects on existing private wells.
“These kinds of effects have been going on in our town for more than 10 years,” said Leonard Sarapas, a member of the water advocacy group that Anthony helped create, The Hampstead Water Advocates. "People didn't understand why their wells were running dry or why their wells were changing.”
Anthony said she is excited about the potential new legislation, even though it won’t directly help fix her family’s water woes.
"This is a state problem. It's not a Deanna Anthony problem, it's not Hampstead problem,” Anthony said. “It’s a state problem that needs to be dealt with.”
In the meantime, while the bills make their way through the Legislature, Anthony and her family are still living primarily on bottled water.
“We have running water, but our water is not safe to consume,” she said. “It’s orange. It stains everything. It turns your teeth black.”