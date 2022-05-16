Tweetings, fellow birders! Thanks for flying in to read this column! The last few weeks we’ve discussed different types of birds you might see during the season, so let’s go into further detail concerning some of the feed you might use.
They are as follows:
1. Striped/black-oil sunflower seed: The striped version being larger, the black-oil smaller and easier for the critters to crack open or eat whole, they offer a good source of protein for your feathered flock both seasonal and year-round.
2. Hulled sunflower seed: The same as the aforementioned seed, it simply has the shell removed. Less mess and less stress for the birds! Good for various mixes.
3. Millet: A small grain grown for thousands of years, this will be a staple of most store-bought bird feed. Especially good for young birds, as it’s high in calories and loaded with protein.
4. Nyjer/thistle seed: This thin dark seed is simply adored by all forms of finches, but I suggest keeping it separate from the mix in an individual small-port feeder. Doing so may result in a special visit from the American goldfinch (always a wonderful treat).
5. Safflower: A small pale seed, Cardinals go cuckoo for this offering. Often found in mixes but can also be purchased whole in various-sized boxes or bags.
6. Cracked corn: Offering this will get much love from doves, as the ground-feeders simply gobble up this treat. Larger game birds also enjoy this tasty delight. In other words, it’s pleasant to a pheasant!
7. Suet: Basically beef fat which you can find at any supermarket, woodpeckers will come a-knockin’ for this delectable dish. Best situated in a small metal cage or hanging basket, which can also be purchased at most grocery chains or hardware stores.
Now, these are seven of the main feeds you can offer, but in a finch ... sorry, pinch, you can also use:
Peanuts, mixed nuts, wheat, berries, grapes, raisins, mealworms (for robins), orange halves, apples, crabapples, cherries, crumbled cookies or chips. Many birds are not picky and some will eat almost anything, and believe me, they’ll appreciate the variety!
However, if you’d like to offer something much more basic and cost-effective, simply purchase some day-old bread from the market, chop it up fine, and toss it to your bird buddies. You’d be surprised how many visitors you’ll receive based on this, especially in the winter, when times are toughest for birds. Remember, you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars a week to enjoy the wildlife around you. A crust of bread, at the right moment, is like a banquet to a needy friend…
Well, those are our suggestions. As always, please try to offer the critters fresh water as well if you can. Also, don’t forget to sweep up any shells or droppings at your feeding site. Don’t be a dirty bird! Let’s keep it clean, everybody!
Until next week, I leave you with a joke ... .
Q: What do you feed a duck doctor that has lost its mind?
A: “Quackers!” Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha!
Hey, Daffy and Donald thought it was funny ... .
Happy birding!
