Bishop shot at Pelham church wedding still in critical condition

FILE - This undatd booking photo released by the Pelham Police Department shows Dale Holloway. The family of a bishop who was shot in the chest while presiding at a church wedding in New Hampshire wedding says heâs still recovering from multiple gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition. Holloway, of Manchester, faces charges of attempted murder and assault stemming from the shooting, which also injured bride Claire McMullen. Heâs pleaded not guilty. (Pelham Police Department via AP, File)