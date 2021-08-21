METHUEN — More than 150 golfers teed off for a good cause last Monday, raising more than $33,000 for late Methuen educator Dennis Bistany at the 11th annual golf tournament held in his name.
Organized by the Methuen Athletic Improvement Committee (MAIC) and the Methuen High School Boosters, with the blessing of the Bistany family, the event took place at the Merrimack Valley Golf Course and drew repeat golfers and spectators after 2020’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The tournament is held each year in memory of Bistany, a Lawrence native who died in 2009 after a drowning incident in Bristol, New Hampshire. Bistany was vacationing with relatives on Newfound Lake and drowned after coming to the aid of another swimmer in his group. That person survived. Bistany was 43 and a sixth grade teacher at the Marsh Grammar School at the time of his death.
According to Bistany’s obituary, he “chose to live his life leading by example. He was a kind, thoughtful, and loyal friend to all that knew him,” his family wrote. “Dennis always thought of others before himself.”
Bill Bryant, who put on the event this year with the help of his wife, Pam along with Lorraine Anthony and Angela Kalivas, said he was thrilled with both the turnout and the money raised, which goes to support athletics throughout Methuen. They worked alongside Joyce and Jim Thibodeau, Bistany’s close friends.
According to Bryant, the Thibodeaus started the original tournament in their friend’s memory after his death and Bryant took over with their blessing in 2019. Bryant said the couple remains “instrumental” in getting the event off the ground each year.
“It’s a tremendous community effort and the businesses and residents of Methuen have been fantastic,” Bryant said, adding that this year’s tourney received a boost by supporters from Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire.
Through the generosity of donors and golfers, the tournament raised $12,000 more this year than it did in 2019, Bryant said. This year’s event was sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, AFC Urgent Care, Merrimac Car Wash & Laundromat, Bada Bing Pizza and Bada Boom Sports Lounge, Ten Natural Nails, and money raised was done so through admission, raffle baskets and other donations. Some raffle winners donated their cash prizes back to the cause, Bryant said.
Each year, the Bistany Golf Tournament awards two scholarships to high school athletes. This year, baseball player John Dowgiert and softball player Stephanie Tardugno accepted $750 scholarships from Bistany’s sister, Joanne Stikeman, during the event.
“When my sister and I started this scholarship fund, we never would have dreamed it would still be going strong after 12 years,” Stikeman said.
Those taking part in the day enjoyed the atmosphere and camaraderie.
“Out of all the tournaments I’ve golfed in, this was by far the smoothest, and that’s due to the organizers and volunteers — especially Bill, Pam, Angela and Lorraine,” Methuen City Council Chairman Steve Saba said. “Without them, this tournament wouldn’t have raised over $33,000. They worked tirelessly over the past eight months on this event and we’re all very proud of what they did.”