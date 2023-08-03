Cedric Gillette, one of the area’s top high school athletes in his time at Andover High, starring in three sports and later playing baseball at Merrimack College, has played in hundreds of games over his illustrious career.
Which means, of course, he’s lost a bunch, including some heart-breakers in the Merrimack Valley.
If a fairy godmother gave Gillette, now a Merrimack men’s graduate assistant basketball coach, the opportunity to change one loss … just one! … he doesn’t have to think twice.
“The loss to Cumberland, R.I.,” said Gillette. “I think about that all of the time, especially this time of year. I’ve had some tough losses, especially to Central Catholic, but that’s the one I’d like to change.”
Yup. Cumberland.
In 2011, Andover Little League All-Stars made it to the New England Regional championship game, against Cumberland.
Andover, which had a mighty offense, scored three quick runs in the top of the first inning, answered by eight runs from Cumberland in the bottom of the inning.
Andover closed it to 9-6 through 3.5 innings, before Cumberland added a 3-spot to go ahead 12-6 through four, eventually winning 13-7.
Cumberland jumped on a bus to Williamsport, Pa. and Andover jumped on a bus to Andover.
But that doesn’t take away from overall experience, which to this day is one of the best sports experiences of his life.
“It was the coolest thing ever,” said Gillette. “I’ll never forget right when we got there, every team gets an ‘Uncle,’ a person who stays with the team the entire week.
“Our ‘Uncle’ said, ‘You are no long Andover Nationals. You are Massachusetts.’ I still get chills thinking about how cool that was,” said Gillette.
The dormitory was even better than the expected with a connecting cafeteria and a pool.
“I remember the massive diving board,” recalled Gillette. “We had so much fun the first few nights, playing bunk-bed baseball. Honestly, we had too much fun and were dead tired for our first game, which we lost to Cumberland (5-3). We had to reset and realize why we were there. And we did.”
Andover went 2-2 in round-robin play, advancing to the semifinals, beating defeated Goffstown, 9-4, before playing Cumberland, R.I. again.
“We didn’t really hang out with kids in our region because we wanted to beat them,” said Gillette. “So we’d hang around with the other region’s kids. That was a great part, meeting so many other people.
“The loss still hurts,” said Gillette. “It really does because we were so close to getting to Williamsport. But that week in Bristol was one of the best of my life.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
