BOSTON — Business leaders are pushing back against a proposal on Beacon Hill to increase the state's minimum wage to $20, with a new report suggesting the move would cost jobs, hurt employers and adversely impact the state's economy.
A report released by the National Federation of Independent Businesses estimates that a legislative proposal seeking to raise the state's wage floor from $15 to $20 per hour by 2027 would cost an estimated 23,000 jobs — or 0.5% of the state’s employment base — many of them among small business owners.
"Increasing the minimum wage would have multiple countervailing effects on the Massachusetts economy," the report's authors wrote. "It would raise wages for many employed workers, increasing consumer spending and thereby creating additional demand for many in-state businesses."
But it would also "raise labor costs for many businesses, negatively impacting the state’s economic competitiveness and increasing consumer prices," they said.
Overall, raising the minimum wage to $20 would translate into economic output loss of more than $3.4 billion by 2033, or 0.25% of the state’s economic base. At least $1.8 billion, or 52%, of those losses would impact small businesses, according to the report, which was conducted by a private research firm.
The minimum hike wage proposal, which has about 40 co-sponsors in the House and Senate, also calls for raising the state’s sub-minimum "cash wage" from $6.75 per hour to $12 per hour by 2027. Cash wages allow employers to meet their minimum wage obligation for tipped workers using a credit for customer tips.
Massachusetts has one of the highest state minimum wages in the nation, which rose to $15 per hour in January under a 2018 "grand bargain" agreement between lawmakers, worker advocates and the business community. The wage has increased nearly every year since 2014, when it was $8 an hour.
Backers of higher wages say workers are still struggling to make ends meet in Massachusetts, where the overall cost of living remains higher than many other states in the Northeast region.
But the state's business community says additional wage hikes will put the squeeze on employers, prompting belt-tightening, layoffs and ultimately higher prices for consumers.
Chris Carlozzi, NFIB's Massachusetts state director, said Main Street businesses face "an ever-increasing number of challenges" following the COVID-19 pandemic and state-mandated restrictions and lockdowns, and can't afford annual minimum wage hikes.
"Inflation, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, high fuel prices, spiking utility rates, and crushing unemployment insurance taxes imposed by state government are dragging down Main Streets across Massachusetts," he said. "Small business owners simply cannot afford Beacon Hill politicians saddling them with such drastic labor cost increases."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
