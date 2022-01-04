BOSTON -- Business groups are urging local governments to back off from tougher COVID-19 restrictions and provide more financial relief for employers struggling to survive amid the prolonged pandemic.
On Tuesday, a coalition of business organizations released a statement with a list of "marketplace principles" aimed at fostering a "return to economic normalcy" for business owners negatively impacted by ongoing rules.
"Rather than one-size-fits-all, government-imposed mandates, we must return to economic normalcy by recognizing that personal responsibility and appropriate choices by individuals, employers, employees, and consumers represent the long-term path forward," the coalition wrote in the statement.
"Government-imposed mandates will injure small businesses by lowering sales, raising operational costs, and placing employers in the unfair positions of enforcing health orders," the statement added.
The coalition, which includes the Retailers Association of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, pointed out that state and federal grants and loan programs aimed at buoying small businesses throughout the pandemic have largely dried up.
"There's no more PPP loans or federal grants available," said Chris Carlozzi, state director for NFIB in Massachusetts. "So when these restrictions are put into place again, there's no safety net for businesses."
Meanwhile, some local governments "continue costly mandates and counterproductive anti-local economic growth policies and messaging" and aren't providing financial assistance for businesses despite sitting on a windfall of pandemic relief funds.
"Any government-imposed mandate on masking, vaccinations or vaccination-status policing should be considered a 'taking' and be accompanied by appropriate government compensation through direct grants and tax relief for lost sales and increased compliance costs," the groups wrote.
Other business groups that signed onto the manifesto included the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and the Massachusetts Package Store Association.
Like most states, Massachusetts is facing a winter surge of COVID-19 infections from the highly contagious delta and omicron mutations of the virus, along with colder temperatures that increase indoor activities and the risk of transmission.
While nearly 82% of Massachusetts is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the state reported more than 31,000 new infections over the weekend.
Hospitals are being overwhelmed by a flood of COVID-19 patients, largely among the unvaccinated population.
Gov. Charlie Baker lifted a state of emergency last June and has resisted calls for a return to statewide business restrictions amid the latest surge. Still, some local governments -- empowered by public health laws -- have imposed strict indoor masking and vaccine requirements on local businesses and individuals.
Business leaders argue that given the state's high vaccination rate, decisions about workplace COVID-19 precautions should be handled by employers, not the state or local governments.
"The days of widespread mandates have come and gone, with our high rates of vaccination and voluntary compliance with masking and other precautions," said Jon Hurst, the retailers association president. "So we believe that two years into this, the decision making it's best left to the employer and employees, in bind with their customers."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.