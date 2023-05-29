ANDOVER — A fire early Monday destroyed a single-family home on Lowell Street.
The residents evacuated safely but the home at 530 Lowell St. was declared a total loss, according to the Andover Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a call from the home at 3:33 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Albert DelDotto said. The fire was under control by 4:45 a.m.
DelDotto said there was "heavy fire" showing when firefighters arrived. He added that flames could be seen on both stories of the 3,000-square-foot building. The roof of the home later collapsed.
The building is about 100 yards from the road, he said.
"We have to bring hose lines down the 100-yard driveway," he said. "That makes it a little difficult."
DelDotto added that they were able to get water from two hydrants to fight the fire.
Solar panels on the roof made it difficult to fight the fire from above, he said.
The home was valued at more than $1 million.
DelDotto said the department was assisted by the Lawrence, Tewksbury and North Reading fire departments. Crews from Methuen, Haverhill and Wilmington provided station coverage.
The fire's cause is being investigated by the Andover Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
