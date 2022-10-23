ANDOVER — A fire destroyed a multimillion-dollar home Sunday on Somerset Drive.
No one was home when the fire broke out and no firefighters were injured battling the noontime blaze at 15 Somerset Drive.
North Street was shut down at one point so firefighters could stretch firehoses and tap into more water.
The size of the house, 9,500 square feet, combined with the intensity of the three-alarm fire, demanded more water, said Fire Chief Michael Mansfield.
Firefighters were initially sent to the home at 11:46 a.m. after an alert was sent to the homeowner's alarm service. Firefighters did a "walk around," a thorough "360-degree search" of the outside of the residence and looked in windows, Mansfield said.
"There was no indication of a fire at that point in time so they cleared. ... They didn't see anything amiss," he explained.
But minutes later, the homeowner called back and gave firefighters the entry code to the home's alarm system. They asked firefighters to return.
When firefighters returned to Somerset Drive, they now found fire and smoke coming from the rear of the house.
A working fire was declared at 12:17 p.m.
By 12:40 p.m., the fire reached three alarms and firefighters had been pulled out of the house and were fighting the blaze from an exterior "defensive mode" for safety reasons, Mansfield said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Andover fire investigators and troopers assigned to the state fire marshal's office.
The contemporary-style home, valued at $2.5 million and built on just over an acre in 1997, did not have a sprinkler system.
The homeowners are listed as Yie He and Humin Te Xu, according to town assessing records.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist three people who lived in the home, Mansfield said.
Andover firefighters received assistance from fire departments in Lawrence, Wilmington, Tewksbury, Methuen, North Andover, Reading and Middleton, the chief said.
This is the second multiple-alarm fire Andover firefighters battled in a week.
On Oct. 16, a two-alarm fire ignited at 19 Essex St., causing more than $1 million in damage to a building that houses restaurants 15sx, Sauce Wings and Burgers and Daxi.
That fire was called in just before 4 a.m. by a neighbor who saw heavy smoke.
