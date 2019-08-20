NORTH ANDOVER — A four alarm fire appears to be under control while firefighters from several neighboring towns maintain the attack.
The blaze was initially reported as a 3 alarm at 6:32 p.m. at 210 Holt Road, an industrial recycling facility according to its website, early Tuesday evening.
After 8 p.m. North Andover Fire Lt. Beirne told the press gathering it was reclassified as a four-alarm fire and there was a good chance "we'll be here all night," he said.
There are no reports of any personal injury, officials said.
The cause of the blaze, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that reportedly could be seen for miles around, is still undetermined. It will take some time after the fire is extinguished and all hot spots are removed for investigators to exactly determine the cause.
Also responding to the scene were officials from the Massachusetts Dept. of Environmental Protection and the state HAZMAT team.
Mass. DEP, which was monitoring air quality at the scene. advised local residents to close their windows to block the unwanted smoke from their dwellings.
Multiple alarms were struck as nearby residents and motorists reported a huge plume of smoke rising in the air initially thought to be in the area of Route 125 in North Andover or possibly Ward Hill.
The fire drew a large response from many fire departments, including Andover, North Andover, Middleton, Haverhill, Lawrence, North Reading and Boxford.
As of approximately 7:30 p.m. Route 125 had been closed indefinitely, officials said.
A concerned resident from Methuen called to inquire about the black clouds that were growing over head, inquiring if there was a large fire somewhere.