LAWRENCE — Celebrating Easter without being able to go to church is painful for those who believe in the resurrection of Jesus.
The Rev. Israel Rodriguez, administrator of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, is attempting to ease that pain by bringing the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of North Lawrence between 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday. He will be joined by the Rev. Maciej Araszkiewicz, parochial vicar of the parish.
He will be riding in a car, holding a monstrance, which contains the consecrated bread within a glass enclosure. Catholics believe that the consecrated bread is the body of Jesus Christ.
Loudspeakers will be playing songs of worship and praise, Rodriguez said. On Sunday the Blessed Sacrament will travel from Prospect Street to Lawrence Street.
He originally planned to cover a much wider area, he said, but there were “so many requests” for him to bless homes and families, he had to shorten the route.
Rodriguez asked that everyone along the route follow the guidelines that have been imposed due to the public health crisis.
“Per order of the police, do not go out on the street,” he said. “Just look from inside the house. From inside your house, wave.”
, give a round of applause and worship the Lord from your window or balcony.”
The procession of the Blessed Sacrament will continue the next two Sundays after Easter, traveling along Broadway to the Methuen line April 19 and through the neighborhood between Lawrence Street and Broadway on April 26.