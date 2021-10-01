LAWRENCE — He might not be the biggest man on campus yet, but he could be the cutest.
A 4-month-old bloodhound puppy made his debut at Lawrence High School on Thursday morning. By all accounts, it was a very successful introduction.
“Seeing the reactions and smiles on everyone’s faces has been great,” said police Chief Roy Vasque, who gathered with school officials and students in a high school lecture hall.
The puppy is named Lancer, after the Lawrence High School mascot, and is considered a “comfort dog.” Lancer will literally come to school to make students’ lives better, less stressful and offer daily doses of unconditional love.
Lancer is coming the schools through a partnership with Lawrence police, Lawrence schools and Hero Pups, an organization that places puppies with veterans and first responders. School resource officer Phil Hendrick will be the dog’s handler.
When he’s fully grown, Lancer is expected to weigh about 80 pounds.
“We have been dreaming about Lancer for a couple of years now. He will be a great asset to our community,” said Dr. Cynthia Paris, Lawrence superintendent of schools.
Vasque, a 1986 graduate of Lawrence High, said he was “thrilled obviously” that the dog was named Lancer.
Police, along with school leaders, want to help students do their best in school and have successful days. Bringing the puppy on board “was really a no-brainer,” he said.
“It’s all about love. Show the dog some love. Show each other love,” Vasque said.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said he grew up with dogs as pets. At one time, he said, his family had three dogs. He encouraged students and officials alike to pet and cuddle with the caramel-colored pup.
Junior Ahnija Melendez thought Lancer was adorable. She was among dozens of students who waited in line patiently to pat the dog.
“I think it will be comforting,” said Melendez, noting sometimes the love of a pet is more helpful with an issue than talking to a human.
Lancer is actually the child of a rescue dog. His mother gave birth to him through a C-section, explained Laura Barker of Hero Pups.
He and five other pups from the litter will be “off doing jobs,” Barker said.
While he was outfitted with a vest with the Lawrence police emblem, Lancer still has some training ahead of him before he’s a regular around the schools.
“I think its really cool these rescue dogs can go on to do something awesome,” said Barker.
Based in Stratham, N.H., Hero Pups (HeroPups.com) is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization.
