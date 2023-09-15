FENWAY PARK – The question from Day 1 was this: Could Chaim Bloom, the Yale University nerd who never played baseball outside of Little League, the product of an uber successful small market player development operation in Tampa Bay, make it work in Boston?
The short answer? No.
The long answer? Nearly four years into his gig, the Boston Red Sox, including their fan base, with no superstar prospects on the horizon, are done trying to wait it out.
Bloom was fired as President of Baseball Operations after a meeting with the Red Sox top brass – owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and Team President Sam Kennedy.
Ironically, his introduction press conference four years ago was a scene Bloom admitted he had never seen before with the Rays. Over 100 media and 100 Red Sox employees were there on the third floor at Fenway Park that day.
Yesterday was different.
Bloom’s exodus marked the end of a strange, uneven six weeks for the Red Sox, beginning with the team doing virtually nothing of substance at the trade deadline, despite being only four games off a Wild Card berth at 69-62.
This despite the Red Sox having issues in the starting rotation, having to use “openers,” another name for second class relievers, to start a game. This despite affordable pitchers available for second-tier prospects.
It was eerily similar to last year’s trade deadline, when the Red Sox were within striking distance of a wild card berth – 3-1/2 games behind the Rays – but instead traded away catcher Christian Vazquez to the Astros for two prospects.
The Red Sox tumbled, finishing with a losing record 78-84, finishing in last place.
Rinse and repeat. and here we are 2023, with the Red Sox again knocking on the last place door for the third time in four Bloom years.
Bloom made some questionable moves, as in deciding to let Xander Bogaerts leave via free agency and signing Trevor Story as his future short term replacement.
He also made some good ones, too, including the Sox getting Garrett Whitlock via the Rule 5 Draft from the Yankees (he missed entire season due to Tommy John Surgery) and acquiring “cheap,” productive free agents like Justin Turner, Kiké Hernandez, James Paxton and trading for the likes of Nick Pavetta and Hunter Renfroe.
But none of those acquisitions moved the dial when it came to October baseball.
Juxtapose that to the team in front of the Red Sox, the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. They aren’t going anywhere the next few years due to superior rosters.
The Red Sox going forward?
They don’t really have a No. 1 pitcher yet, though Brayan Bello appears to be candidate. They don’t have an all-star in their lineup.
The thought was that Bloom must have a plan for the future. Were they going to go after someone special at the trade deadline, as in Padres outfielder Juan Soto or, God forbid, Angels Shoei Ohtani.
Was Bloom going to go all-out for Ohtani this off-season with some 10-year, $500 million offer?
Red Sox fans would love it. Bloom? Honestly, it’s not what makes him tick.
He loves prospects. It was in his blood for 15 years with the Rays.
Strangely, Bloom seemed to be at his happiest/most excited after the trade deadlines, despite the non-moves. While I’m paraphrasing a bit, it was the thrill of the chase, talking about prospects.
New England is different. It’s all about winning. Yesterday. Today. and tomorrow.
Not only did Bloom’s teams not win enough, but they didn’t have that “plan” people, including Red Sox fans and I’m guessing ownership, want to see about the future.
