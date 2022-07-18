SALISBURY — Two boaters were rescued from the Merrimack River about 1:30 p.m. Sunday near Salisbury Beach Reservation after their craft sank.
Nearby boaters and people on jet skis converged upon the submerging vessel and scooped up the passengers.
A U.S. Coast Guard vessel from the Newburyport station and harbormaster boats from Salisbury and Newburyport were among those who responded.
Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg said waves from one or more passing boats swamped the 17-foot-long center console vessel, filling it with more water than the craft’s bilge pump could process. Realizing their fishing boat was sinking, the two men grabbed lifejackets and entered the water.
The boat, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson, overturned and sank quickly near Buoy 11.
Other boaters and jet skiers were able to corral the two men and keep them safe until a harbormaster boat and the Coast Guard picked them up and brought them to the reservation. The two men, according to Hogg, launched from the reservation and were going day fishing at the time of the sinking.
The boat was bobbing in waters just outside the river’s “no wake” zone, Hogg added.
“But you’re still responsible for your wake,” Hogg said.
Hogg said the matter remains under investigation but added that the two men did not see the boat or boats that agitated the waters enough to sink them.
“Realistically, you kind of hope everyone goes slow,” Hogg said.
The boat, according to Hogg, remains underwater but his office along with a TowBoatU.S. crew were to search the area Monday morning to find it and bring it to shore. No fuel leaked from the boat, Hogg added.
A safety marine information broadcast, according to Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Anne McGoldrick, is broadcasting on Channel 22A to warn mariners about the submerged vessel at the last-known location.
Hogg said the sinking was the most serious incident over what he called a “busy” weekend on the Merrimack. So far this summer, the weekdays have been more calm only to be replaced by extremely hectic weekends.
A phone call to Salisbury Harbormaster Willem Van de Stadt for additional details was not returned in time for this report.
Dave Rogers is editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.