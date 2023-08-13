HAVERHILL — A boater died Saturday night in an apparent drowning in the Merrimack River.
The unidentified man was on a boat at Marianna’s Marina, 72 Coffin Ave., when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and fell into the river, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced Sunday.
Haverhill police arrived shortly before midnight and were able to get the man onto a dock. He was taken to Merrimack Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Tucker said in a release.
Foul play is not suspected but the incident is being investigated by the Essex County State Police Detective Unit and the Haverhill Police Department.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members and friends, Tucker said.
