HAVERHILL — Authorities said police the body of a 24-year-old Methuen man who had been reported missing by his family was retrieved from the Merrimack River by police late Thursday afternoon.
Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said Haverhill police were notified of a possible body in the water in the area of Merrimack River Park on Route 110 (River Street) at 4:14 p.m. Thursday.
"Some passers-by were walking and saw what appeared to be a body in the water," she said. "The body of a 24-year-old Methuen man was pulled ashore by police and was pronounced dead by Trinity ambulance that responded to the scene as well."
Kimball said foul play is not suspected and that the man's family had reported him missing to Methuen police on Thursday.
"We are not releasing the name of the man out of respect for the family given it's been less than 24 hours since the discovery," she said.
