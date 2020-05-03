HAVERHILL — The body of a deceased male was pulled from the Merrimack River on Sunday morning, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Foul play is not suspected in the death, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The Haverhill Police and Fire departments responded to a 911 call reporting a body floating in the water about 11 a.m. near Groveland and Water streets, Kimball said. She said the body had not been positively identified.
No further details about the incident, including the person's identity, will be released until relatives are notified, Kimball said.
Haverhill police and detectives assigned to the DA's Office continue to investigate the case.