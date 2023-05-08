METHUEN — The body of a young adult was found in the Merrimack River on Sunday, authorities said.
Methuen firefighters responded to the boat ramp at 1110 Riverside Drive about 12:45 p.m. after a body was spotted in the river, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office.
Methuen police also responded as did the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team.
The body was recovered and is pending identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to a statement from Tucker.
The case remains under investigation by troopers assigned to Tucker’s office, detectives from the Methuen Police Department and “other authorities,” the statement said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.