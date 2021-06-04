NORTH ANDOVER — A suspicious backpack found outside the North Andover mall drew a response from local law enforcement, firefighters and a state police bomb squad Friday afternoon.
North Andover Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds said a note on the backpack said to return it to its rightful owner. However, protocol required a closer look before anyone picked it up.
According to Foulds, the initial officer to respond had a K-9 trained in explosives.
“Out of an abundance of caution, before (the dog) could sniff the bag, (the officer) had to notify Mass. state police bomb squad,” Foulds said.
An X-ray of the bag revealed nothing suspicious, he said, noting that it was reported missing from the nearby Den Rock Mobil last night.