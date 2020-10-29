Halloween is Saturday and communities are urging families to play it safe while still having fun as they head out for trick-or-treating action.
Some communities, like Derry, got in on the fun early with socially-distanced Halloween events, like the Derry Parks and Recreation Department's recent Trunk or Treat held at Don Ball Park.
Trick-or-treat hours are being held in many communities, but with extra precautions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some tips to make sure all are safe and have a fun time.
For anyone who doesn't want to participate this year, dim or turn off house lights to indicate not to come to the door. Anyone not wanting their children to participate in traditional trick-or-treating can offer alternative Halloween activities like watching movies or showcasing costumes to friends or family members via Zoom.
Those participating and giving out treats should follow these guidelines:
— Only provide individually wrapped items.
— Have hand sanitizer available and make use of it between providing treats.
— Wear a face covering.
— Do not hand treats directly to children. Consider a socially-distanced way of providing treats, such as leaving treats on an outside table or doorstep.
— Do not require children to reach into the same treat bowl; spread out treats on a table or porch for children to take individually.
— Do not participate if not feeling well.
For trick-or-treaters, make sure to wear a mask, stay in small groups, avoid going inside homes and carry hand sanitizer.
TRICK OR TREATING ON OCT. 31
MASSACHUSETTS
Andover: 5 and 7 p.m.
Lawrence: Canceled
Haverhill: Canceled
Methuen: Canceled. Alternative drive-thru event at The Loop from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Attendees must register for a time-slot. Visit cityofmethuen.net for information.
North Andover: 5 to 7 p.m.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Atkinson: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Danville: 6 to 8 p.m.
Derry: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Hampstead: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Kingston: 5 to 8 p.m.
Londonderry: 6 to 8 p.m.
Newton: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Pelham: 5 to 8 p.m.
Plaistow: 5 to 7 p.m.
Salem: : 6 to 8 p.m.
Sandown: 6 to 8 p.m.
Windham: 5 to 8 p.m.