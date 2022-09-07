METHUEN 一 Book clubs are back at the Nevins Memorial Library. There are several different groups to choose from depending upon a patron's availability and interests.
They include: Thursday Evening Book Discussion which reads a variety of books on different themes; Stranger Than Fiction, a non-fiction book group; WORDS (We Only Read Diverse Stories); The LGBTQ+ Book Group for those interested in reading quality fiction, nonfiction and biography on LGBTQ+ topics and themes; Forever Young-ish, a group for those adults who enjoy reading teen fiction; Noche de Libros, Terlulia, y Café, which discusses books in Spanish, and Sociable Seniors, a group for seniors who wish to meet and talk about what they are reading or watching.
For more information visit online at www.nevinslibrary.org.
24-hour walk for veterans suicide prevention
HAVERHILL — Jim Taylor of Nottingham, New Hampshire will walk around the track at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill for 24 hours to raise money for the nonprofit Mission 22 organization, which has the goal of ending veteran suicide.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m., Taylor — an Air Force veteran and Mission 22 Region 1 Leader — will begin walking around the track for 50 minutes, then will take a 10 minute break. He will repeat this for 24 hours while carrying a 22 pound rucksack and will conclude his walk at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept 25.
A donation and grant-based organization, Mission 22 spends over 89% of the money it raises on programs to help veterans, service members and families who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injuries as well as Military Sexual Trauma, according to the organization's website.
Taylor is encouraging community members to come out walk with him as long or as little as they feel comfortable.
To support Taylor's walk and his efforts to raise money for Mission 22, visit online at https://mission22.networkforgood.com/projects/166752-24-hrs-for-mission22.
For more information, send email to region1@mission22.com.
The Savings Bank announces promotions
WAKEFIELD — The Savings Bank recently announced the promotions of six employees, including one from Haverhill and one from Pelham.
Patricia Levinger of Haverhill, former senior commercial banking administrator, was promoted to assistant vice president, senior commercial banking administrator. Levinger joined The Savings Bank in February 2021.
Molly O’Neill of Pelham, former assistant vice president of deposit operations, was promoted to vice president of deposit operations. O'Neill joined The Savings Bank in 2005 as a branch manager.
The Savings Bank is an independent community bank with locations in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen.
Visit online at www.tsbawake24.com.
Watershed Council director steps down
LAWRENCE — After growing the impact and reach of the Merrimack River Watershed Council over the last 2 1/2 years, Executive Director Matthew Thorne stepped down from his role at the end of August. The search for a new executive director is being overseen by Harrington Management.
“Matt had a vision and worked diligently over a very short period of time to fulfill that vision for the Merrimack River,” said Sarah Boehm, president of the MRWC Board of Directors. “With his leadership, our organization has experienced growth that we couldn’t have imagined three years ago.”
Thorne expanded MRWC from day one, gaining funding for programs to monitor and protect the river’s water quality and kickstart environmental restoration projects in the Merrimack’s tributaries. Starting out with a staff of two, he has grown the organization to nine staff.
The nonprofit Merrimack River Watershed Council formed in 1976 to protect and improve the Merrimack River watershed for all people and wildlife through science, restoration, education, recreation, and advocacy.
